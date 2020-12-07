|
|
|
|
December 7, 2020
|
|
- Agreement for further development of project traffic
cargo in the port of Carrara
-
- Cooperation between Nuovo Pignone and FHP intensified
-
- Today the Baker Hughes Group's New Pinion and F2i Holding
Port (FHP), a recent initiative of the F2i fund manager in
port sector
(
of the 1st
August 2019), signed together with the Tuscany Region, the
Municipality of Carrara and the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria a new agreement to further develop the
project cargo trades in the port of Carrara.
-
- Nuovo Pignone has over 200,000 square meters of warehouses
covered in the backport area of Carrara where it carries out assembly and
assemblies, but, thanks to the arrival of new orders, the company has
need to have new spaces for assembly and
handling of large modules the nearest
possible at the point of disembarkation of supplies and subsequent embarkation
of the module once assembled to reach the destination
final by sea. To this end, the area of
port of the Piazzale Città di Massa in concession to FHP which
deals with disembarkation and handling operations, activities
that FHP has been doing on behalf of Nuovo for some time now
Pinion.
-
- The agreement signed today commits the parties to facilitate all
those actions, procedures and administrative simplifications useful for
develop the cargo project, according to a shared chronoprogram.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail