



December 7, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Agreement for further development of project traffic cargo in the port of Carrara

Cooperation between Nuovo Pignone and FHP intensified

Today the Baker Hughes Group's New Pinion and F2i Holding Port (FHP), a recent initiative of the F2i fund manager in port sector ( of the 1st August 2019), signed together with the Tuscany Region, the Municipality of Carrara and the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Liguria a new agreement to further develop the project cargo trades in the port of Carrara.

Nuovo Pignone has over 200,000 square meters of warehouses covered in the backport area of Carrara where it carries out assembly and assemblies, but, thanks to the arrival of new orders, the company has need to have new spaces for assembly and handling of large modules the nearest possible at the point of disembarkation of supplies and subsequent embarkation of the module once assembled to reach the destination final by sea. To this end, the area of port of the Piazzale Città di Massa in concession to FHP which deals with disembarkation and handling operations, activities that FHP has been doing on behalf of Nuovo for some time now Pinion.

The agreement signed today commits the parties to facilitate all those actions, procedures and administrative simplifications useful for develop the cargo project, according to a shared chronoprogram.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail