



December 9, 2020

In the third quarter, the turnover index of transport in Greece marked a sharp year-on-year decline

There was a clear recovery from the second quarter of 2020

In the third quarter of this year, in Greece, the turnover of the transport sectors have recorded a drastic year-on-year decline, while they marked a marked recovery compared to the previous quarterly period. In the period July-September 2020 the index (base year 2015 = 100) of the turnover of land transport services and through pipelines has contraction of -23.1%, that of maritime transport showed a drop of -29.5%, the transport services index aircraft fell by -69.0% and that of air services storage and transport support activities is decreased by -19.1%. The largest reduction is recorded by the product turnover index of the bookings to travel agencies and tour operators which is down by -74.9%.

With regard to the trend compared to the second quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of this year the turnover index of land and pipeline transport services increased by +12.2%, that of maritime transport services by +45.8%, the air transport services index of +203.7%, that of storage services and support activities for +12.6% and the booking turnover index to travel agencies and tour operators has grown by the +66.7%.







