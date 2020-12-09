|
|
|
|
December 9, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, the turnover index of
transport in Greece marked a sharp year-on-year decline
-
- There was a clear recovery from the second quarter
of 2020
-
- In the third quarter of this year, in Greece, the
turnover of the transport sectors have recorded a drastic
year-on-year decline, while they marked a marked recovery
compared to the previous quarterly period. In the period
July-September 2020 the index (base year 2015 = 100) of the
turnover of land transport services and through pipelines has
contraction of -23.1%, that of maritime transport
showed a drop of -29.5%, the transport services index
aircraft fell by -69.0% and that of air services
storage and transport support activities is
decreased by -19.1%. The largest reduction is
recorded by the product turnover index of the
bookings to travel agencies and tour operators which is
down by -74.9%.
-
- With regard to the trend compared to the second quarter of
2020, in the third quarter of this year the turnover index of
land and pipeline transport services increased by
+12.2%, that of maritime transport services by +45.8%,
the air transport services index of +203.7%, that of
storage services and support activities for
+12.6% and the booking turnover index
to travel agencies and tour operators has grown by the
+66.7%.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail