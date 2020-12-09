|
December 9, 2020
- Hapag-Lloyd continues to benefit from a steady and strong
wind in the stern
-
- Expected results higher than previous forecasts for
the 2020 annual financial year
-
- Containerised shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is
performing better than expected economic results that have
led the German company to raise its values
expected earnings for the 2020 financial year. The
company believes that the financial year will end with a value of
ebitda of between €2.6 billion and €2.7 billion compared to
forecast of 2.4-2.6 billion and compared to EBITDA of
€1.99 billion recorded in the 2019 annual financial year.
In addition, Hapag-Lloyd expects operating profit for the financial year to
2020 will be around €1.25-1.35 billion compared to
estimate of 1.1-1.3 billion and compared to an EBIT of 811 billion
million euros totaled in 2019. The German company specified
that the new EBIT range includes write-downs of around 100
million euros deriving from a planned optimization of the
portfolio of the company's ships.
-
- "Even in the fourth quarter," he said.
the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen - the
market demand for containerised transport capacity is
continued to be surprisingly sustained and currently
we are using all available ships. In addition, thanks to the
our Performance Safeguarding Program, we are on the right track
as far as cost containment is to be said. In the light of these circumstances, the
results of the current financial year will exceed the
previous forecasts.'
