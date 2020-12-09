



December 9, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Hapag-Lloyd continues to benefit from a steady and strong wind in the stern

Expected results higher than previous forecasts for the 2020 annual financial year

Containerised shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is performing better than expected economic results that have led the German company to raise its values expected earnings for the 2020 financial year. The company believes that the financial year will end with a value of ebitda of between €2.6 billion and €2.7 billion compared to forecast of 2.4-2.6 billion and compared to EBITDA of €1.99 billion recorded in the 2019 annual financial year. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd expects operating profit for the financial year to 2020 will be around €1.25-1.35 billion compared to estimate of 1.1-1.3 billion and compared to an EBIT of 811 billion million euros totaled in 2019. The German company specified that the new EBIT range includes write-downs of around 100 million euros deriving from a planned optimization of the portfolio of the company's ships.

"Even in the fourth quarter," he said. the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen - the market demand for containerised transport capacity is continued to be surprisingly sustained and currently we are using all available ships. In addition, thanks to the our Performance Safeguarding Program, we are on the right track as far as cost containment is to be said. In the light of these circumstances, the results of the current financial year will exceed the previous forecasts.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail