December 9, 2020
- The main economies are growing at different rates
oecd
- The recovery continues with respect to the lows determined by the
Covid-19 crisis
- The latest composite leading indicator (CLI) surveys,
indices defined by the Organization for Cooperation and Development
Economic (OECD) to provide a forward-looking indication in the near future
the turning points of the economic cycles, show a
diversified performance of the different economies, which continue to
recovery from the lows caused by the crisis
for the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The OECD has in fact announced that the rate of change varies from
nation-to-country, with CAs related to the economies of the USA, Japan
canada that aim for stable growth, while those of
France, Italy and - less markedly - Germany
show signs of growth moderation. The CLI
related to the United Kingdom, due to doubts about the possibility of
to reach a trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year in
view of Brexit, instead shows a contraction for the third month
Consecutive.
- In addition, the OECD has specified that, with regard to the main
emerging economies, china's manufacturing SECTOR CLI is
constant improvement and this also applies to the
Brazil. In India, the CLI continues to grow, however at a faster pace
moderate, while in Russia the growth of the index has
Stabilized.
