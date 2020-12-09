



December 9, 2020

The recovery continues with respect to the lows determined by the Covid-19 crisis

The latest composite leading indicator (CLI) surveys, indices defined by the Organization for Cooperation and Development Economic (OECD) to provide a forward-looking indication in the near future the turning points of the economic cycles, show a diversified performance of the different economies, which continue to recovery from the lows caused by the crisis for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The OECD has in fact announced that the rate of change varies from nation-to-country, with CAs related to the economies of the USA, Japan canada that aim for stable growth, while those of France, Italy and - less markedly - Germany show signs of growth moderation. The CLI related to the United Kingdom, due to doubts about the possibility of to reach a trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year in view of Brexit, instead shows a contraction for the third month Consecutive.

In addition, the OECD has specified that, with regard to the main emerging economies, china's manufacturing SECTOR CLI is constant improvement and this also applies to the Brazil. In India, the CLI continues to grow, however at a faster pace moderate, while in Russia the growth of the index has Stabilized.









