December 9, 2020
- UNCTAD expects a -5.6% drop in the value of
of world freight traffic
- The previous estimate indicated a decrease of -9%
- According to the latest estimates of the United Nations Conference on
Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2020 the value of traffic
world commodities is expected to decrease by -5.6% compared to the
last year, a decline that would be the most accentuated by the
-22% of world trade in 2009. Yes
however, it is a contraction, the one expected for 2020, less
compared to the previous UNCTAD forecast that
estimated for this year a reduction of -9% in the value of trades
Commercial.
- On the other hand, as regards the value of world trade in services,
UNCTAD estimates that there will be a likely decline this year
-15.4% compared to 2019, a percentage that - if confirmed -
would represent the biggest decline since 1990 (in 2009, due to the
global financial crisis, trade in services had decreased by
-9,5%). UNCTAD believes that this year's significant contraction
the value of trade in services is mainly due to the
collapse of activity in the travel, transport and
tourism following the coronavirus pandemic.
