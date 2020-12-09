ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 9, 2020

UNCTAD expects a -5.6% drop in the value of of world freight traffic

The previous estimate indicated a decrease of -9%

According to the latest estimates of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2020 the value of traffic world commodities is expected to decrease by -5.6% compared to the last year, a decline that would be the most accentuated by the -22% of world trade in 2009. Yes however, it is a contraction, the one expected for 2020, less compared to the previous UNCTAD forecast that estimated for this year a reduction of -9% in the value of trades Commercial.

On the other hand, as regards the value of world trade in services, UNCTAD estimates that there will be a likely decline this year -15.4% compared to 2019, a percentage that - if confirmed - would represent the biggest decline since 1990 (in 2009, due to the global financial crisis, trade in services had decreased by -9,5%). UNCTAD believes that this year's significant contraction the value of trade in services is mainly due to the collapse of activity in the travel, transport and tourism following the coronavirus pandemic.


