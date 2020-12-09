|
|
|
|
December 9, 2020
|
|
- Carlyle sells its logistics assets in Northern Italy to AXA
- IM Real Assets
-
- The sale took place for 270 million euros
-
- Investment firm The Carlyle Group has divested
for 270 million euros the CER-L fund, a portfolio of assets
logistics located in the northern Italian area, at AXA Investment
Managers - Real Assets, which carried out the transaction on behalf of
customers. The portfolio, which boasts a total area
of 390,000 square meters, includes 13 assets, including sites in the
Milan Metro, Turin and Padua.
-
- Carlyle recalled acquiring the first asset in Italy
in October 2017, followed over a further three years by eight
acquisitions, together with restructuring and
development, and to a strategy of leasing and active management of
Asset.
-
- In the transaction The Carlyle Group was assisted by
Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria, Di Tanno Associati and CBRE, while
Oxalis acted as a strategy and management consultant
Asset. Carlyle recalled that this operation follows other
announcements relating to the Carlyle Europe Realty fund, which last
October acquired a portfolio of 27 logistics properties
intended for distribution in France and Germany and,
then, in November, the British residence developer
for beechcroft elders.
-
- "We are delighted," said Anssi Halonen, managing director of
director of carlyle's Europe Realty advisory team - to have
worked with AXA IM - Real Assets at the sale of the CER-L fund, the
logistics portfolio in Northern Italy. This transaction
exemplifies our focused investment strategy
on the acquisition and effective active management of well-
localized and high-quality, supported by a favorable
market environment that has benefited from the rapid growth of
e-commerce. We are proud of the results achieved with this
platform and confirm our active interest in the market
Italian.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail