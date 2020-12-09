



December 9, 2020

The sale took place for 270 million euros

Investment firm The Carlyle Group has divested for 270 million euros the CER-L fund, a portfolio of assets logistics located in the northern Italian area, at AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets, which carried out the transaction on behalf of customers. The portfolio, which boasts a total area of 390,000 square meters, includes 13 assets, including sites in the Milan Metro, Turin and Padua.

Carlyle recalled acquiring the first asset in Italy in October 2017, followed over a further three years by eight acquisitions, together with restructuring and development, and to a strategy of leasing and active management of Asset.

In the transaction The Carlyle Group was assisted by Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria, Di Tanno Associati and CBRE, while Oxalis acted as a strategy and management consultant Asset. Carlyle recalled that this operation follows other announcements relating to the Carlyle Europe Realty fund, which last October acquired a portfolio of 27 logistics properties intended for distribution in France and Germany and, then, in November, the British residence developer for beechcroft elders.

"We are delighted," said Anssi Halonen, managing director of director of carlyle's Europe Realty advisory team - to have worked with AXA IM - Real Assets at the sale of the CER-L fund, the logistics portfolio in Northern Italy. This transaction exemplifies our focused investment strategy on the acquisition and effective active management of well- localized and high-quality, supported by a favorable market environment that has benefited from the rapid growth of e-commerce. We are proud of the results achieved with this platform and confirm our active interest in the market Italian.'







