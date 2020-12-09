|
|
|
|
December 9, 2020
|
|
- Meyer Werft is planning cost cuts of about 1.25
billions of euros
-
- The company reports a significant reduction in the load of
work and revenues
-
- German naval group Meyer Werft is planning
cost cuts totalling around €1.25 billion to make
in the face of the significant decline in revenues caused by the effects of the
Covid-19 pandemic. This was announced today by the German company in
occasion of the visit to the Papenburg shipyard in Rüdiger
Kruse, central coordinator and head of maritime economy
of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group.
-
- Specifying that the entire maritime sector, and in particular
cruise industry, is suffering highly from the impact of the crisis
triggered by the coronavirus, Meyer Werft confirmed that they are in
negotiations with the shipowners' companies to postpone the
delivery of ships under construction or already commissioned,
slowdown in work - the company pointed out - which translates into
in a much lower workload. In addition, the company
shipbuilding pointed out that the value of sales is
significantly decreasing, a reduction that is much more
accentuated than that of the costs and which - meyer werft made known -
will result this year in an economic loss that will be
the most relevant ever recorded by the company in its
History. Hence the need to intervene in expenditure with a
decided cut-off plan.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail