



December 9, 2020

German naval group Meyer Werft is planning cost cuts totalling around €1.25 billion to make in the face of the significant decline in revenues caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was announced today by the German company in occasion of the visit to the Papenburg shipyard in Rüdiger Kruse, central coordinator and head of maritime economy of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group.

Specifying that the entire maritime sector, and in particular cruise industry, is suffering highly from the impact of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus, Meyer Werft confirmed that they are in negotiations with the shipowners' companies to postpone the delivery of ships under construction or already commissioned, slowdown in work - the company pointed out - which translates into in a much lower workload. In addition, the company shipbuilding pointed out that the value of sales is significantly decreasing, a reduction that is much more accentuated than that of the costs and which - meyer werft made known - will result this year in an economic loss that will be the most relevant ever recorded by the company in its History. Hence the need to intervene in expenditure with a decided cut-off plan.







