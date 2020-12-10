|
|
|
|
December 10, 2020
|
|
- Tirrenia, Uiltrasporti calls for urgent technical meetings to
safeguard seafarers and island residents
-
- Tarlazzi and Fantappiè: it is necessary to ensure full
maritime employment
-
- Uiltrasporti urges the rapid convening of technical tables
to address the Tirrenia issue in order to safeguard the
workers' work and the mobility of island residents.
In view of the imminent formulation of invitations to tender for
the award of routes in territorial continuity with
Sardinia, Sicily and the Tremiti islands, currently managed by
Tirrenia-CIN until 28 February, the Secretary-General and
the national secretary of the trade union organization, Claudio
Tarlazzi and Paolo Fantappiè, called for "an urgent
and rapid opening of technical meetings, as already expressed
minister De Micheli, so that the full
maritime employment, identifying workers working to
Tirrenia on the routes that will be put to the race»
-
- "It is necessary - explained the two secretaries
of Uiltrasporti - go into detail on the merits, fixing
transparent criteria, which ensure the passage of all
tirrenia seafarers seamlessly, to the new
operators who will win the races. Finally, they are for us
guarantees are essential, so that a
concessional pricing system, fair and fixed, for residents
of the islands involved in the competitions."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail