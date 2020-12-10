



December 10, 2020

Tarlazzi and Fantappiè: it is necessary to ensure full maritime employment

Uiltrasporti urges the rapid convening of technical tables to address the Tirrenia issue in order to safeguard the workers' work and the mobility of island residents. In view of the imminent formulation of invitations to tender for the award of routes in territorial continuity with Sardinia, Sicily and the Tremiti islands, currently managed by Tirrenia-CIN until 28 February, the Secretary-General and the national secretary of the trade union organization, Claudio Tarlazzi and Paolo Fantappiè, called for "an urgent and rapid opening of technical meetings, as already expressed minister De Micheli, so that the full maritime employment, identifying workers working to Tirrenia on the routes that will be put to the race»

"It is necessary - explained the two secretaries of Uiltrasporti - go into detail on the merits, fixing transparent criteria, which ensure the passage of all tirrenia seafarers seamlessly, to the new operators who will win the races. Finally, they are for us guarantees are essential, so that a concessional pricing system, fair and fixed, for residents of the islands involved in the competitions."







