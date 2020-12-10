



December 10, 2020

Shipping companies would not make available empty containers

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) accuses containerised shipping companies of severely penalize American exports of products agricultural products by not providing operators in the sector, in localities interior of the country, the containers necessary to forward their products to the markets.

"Some maritime carriers, not all of them, have denounced the FMC President Michael Khouri - have announced that they will not will distribute more, i.e. they will not reposition, the empty containers in the domestic agricultural areas of the United States, which they're sending to Asia instead. This abandonment of industry american agriculture, which is an important industry exporter of the United States, is excluding it from the Global. We are evaluating - khouri pointed out - all of them, and I repeat all possible response initiatives, including an investigation into whether the actions of these sea carriers are fully compliance with the Shipping Act and, more specifically, with the various prohibited acts sections of the act.









