December 10, 2020
- U.S. FMC accuses shipping carriers
containerized to damage US agricultural exports
- Shipping companies would not make available
empty containers
- The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC) accuses containerised shipping companies of
severely penalize American exports of products
agricultural products by not providing operators in the sector, in localities
interior of the country, the containers necessary to forward their
products to the markets.
- "Some maritime carriers, not all of them, have denounced the
FMC President Michael Khouri - have announced that they will not
will distribute more, i.e. they will not reposition, the
empty containers in the domestic agricultural areas of the United States, which
they're sending to Asia instead. This abandonment of industry
american agriculture, which is an important industry
exporter of the United States, is excluding it from the
Global. We are evaluating - khouri pointed out - all of them, and I repeat
all possible response initiatives, including an investigation into
whether the actions of these sea carriers are fully
compliance with the Shipping Act and, more specifically, with the various
prohibited acts sections of the act.
