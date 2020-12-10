ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 10, 2020

Strong revenue growth continued in November by Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai

They increased by +22.2%, +29.0% and +41.0% respectively

The strong growth of revenues recorded by the main shipping companies taiwanese operating in the container transport sector. It is not a last month the evergreen marine corporation company totaled revenues of 19.70 billion Taiwan dollars (697 million us dollars), with an increase of +22.2% on November 2019. More increase in revenues recorded by yang ming line, amounted to 15.26 billion Taiwan dollars (+29.0%), and even more so that of wan hai lines' turnover, which stood at 8.75 billion (+41.0%).

In the first eleven months of 2020, Evergreen's revenues were amounted to 182.70 billion Taiwan dollars, with a rise in +4.6% over the period January-November last year, those of the YML amounted to 135.02 billion (-1.3%) and those of WHL at 70.65 billion (+6.4%).



