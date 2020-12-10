|
December 10, 2020
- Strong revenue growth continued in November
by Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai
- They increased by +22.2%, +29.0% and +41.0% respectively
- The strong growth of
revenues recorded by the main shipping companies
taiwanese operating in the container transport sector. It is not a
last month the evergreen marine corporation company totaled
revenues of 19.70 billion Taiwan dollars (697 million
us dollars), with an increase of +22.2% on November 2019. More
increase in revenues recorded by yang ming line,
amounted to 15.26 billion Taiwan dollars (+29.0%),
and even more so that of wan hai lines' turnover,
which stood at 8.75 billion (+41.0%).
- In the first eleven months of 2020, Evergreen's revenues were
amounted to 182.70 billion Taiwan dollars, with a rise in
+4.6% over the period January-November last year, those of the
YML amounted to 135.02 billion (-1.3%) and those of WHL at
70.65 billion (+6.4%).