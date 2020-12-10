|
- Shortly the start of the recovery and enhancement of the
historic Genoese granary silos
-
- By the summer the opening of the construction site
-
- Today in Genoa the act of submission was signed between
the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea and
the RTI between Vitali Spa and Roncello Capital Srl that allows the start-up of
of the final design phases and the execution of the works
for the recovery and enhancement of the Silos Hennebique, the historical
genoese granary silos. Once the project of
technical and economic feasibility, the delivery of the
final project by May and the opening of the construction site by
summer.
-
- Remembering that since the 1970s the Hennebique has been lying unused
in the center of Genoa, the AdSP pointed out that, given the
surrounding urban context, the redevelopment of the building can
constitute a potential hinge between the Old Port and the
cruise and tourism-recreational developing, going to
complete the redevelopment of the city waterfront.
-
- "They are coming to life, " remarked the President
adsp, Paolo Emilio Signorini - the projects aimed at retraining
the most valuable contact areas between port and city,
Hennebique and Waterfront. Today's signature defines
contractually the reciprocal commitments between the
System and dealership. In recent months both the
feasibility study, with the new maritime terminal, both
the economic and financial plan to ensure sustainability
of the work.'
