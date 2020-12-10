



December 10, 2020

Original news Shortly the start of the recovery and enhancement of the historic Genoese granary silos

By the summer the opening of the construction site

Today in Genoa the act of submission was signed between the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea and the RTI between Vitali Spa and Roncello Capital Srl that allows the start-up of of the final design phases and the execution of the works for the recovery and enhancement of the Silos Hennebique, the historical genoese granary silos. Once the project of technical and economic feasibility, the delivery of the final project by May and the opening of the construction site by summer.

Remembering that since the 1970s the Hennebique has been lying unused in the center of Genoa, the AdSP pointed out that, given the surrounding urban context, the redevelopment of the building can constitute a potential hinge between the Old Port and the cruise and tourism-recreational developing, going to complete the redevelopment of the city waterfront.

"They are coming to life, " remarked the President adsp, Paolo Emilio Signorini - the projects aimed at retraining the most valuable contact areas between port and city, Hennebique and Waterfront. Today's signature defines contractually the reciprocal commitments between the System and dealership. In recent months both the feasibility study, with the new maritime terminal, both the economic and financial plan to ensure sustainability of the work.'









