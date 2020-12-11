



December 11, 2020

They will be integrated into the new company MOL Kinkai

The Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced a plan to reorganize its activities transport of bulk and other dry cargoes that will be integrated into the group. The plan, which is approved today by the Board of Directors of MOL, provides for the involvement of the company in this integration mitsui O.S.K. Kinkai and other subsidiaries of the MOL group dealing with the transport of solid bulk and wood chips and operate Panamax bulkers, with the exception of services operated on behalf of steel producers and companies japanese electricity. These companies will be integrated under the only denomination of MOL Kinkai, a new company that will have a fleet consisting of a different type of vessels of between 10,000 and 100,000 tons.

The new MOL Kinkai will be established the next first April and 1 April 2022 the activities identified by the plan will be integrated into the new society.







