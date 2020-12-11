|
|
|
|
December 11, 2020
|
|
- Japan's MOL will reorganize its activities in
bulk sector and dry loads
-
- They will be integrated into the new company MOL Kinkai
-
- The Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)
announced a plan to reorganize its activities
transport of bulk and other dry cargoes that
will be integrated into the group. The plan, which is
approved today by the Board of Directors of MOL,
provides for the involvement of the company in this integration
mitsui O.S.K. Kinkai and other subsidiaries of the
MOL group dealing with the transport of solid bulk and
wood chips and operate Panamax bulkers, with the exception of
services operated on behalf of steel producers and companies
japanese electricity. These companies will be integrated under
the only denomination of MOL Kinkai, a new company that will have
a fleet consisting of a different type of vessels of
between 10,000 and 100,000 tons.
-
- The new MOL Kinkai will be established the next first
April and 1 April 2022 the activities identified by the
plan will be integrated into the new society.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail