December 11, 2020
- New rail link between Northern Italy and Sweden
by Germany's Kombiverkehr
- The service will be activated in February
- Next February 1st, the German intermodal operator
Kombiverkehr will activate a new train service
blockade on the north-south corridor between Scandinavia, Finland,
Baltic States and Northern Italy. The connection, also useful for wagons
with a P400 shape, will provide for three rotations at the
week between the Skandinavienkai terminal in Lübeck and the Interport
Quadrante Europa di Verona via Brennero. On the line between Verona and the
Sweden will thus be made eleven weekly departures,
while on the Verona-Finland one there will be nine. The
departures from verona's interport will take place on Monday,
Thursday and Saturday, while from Lübeck the train will depart
tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In all
other days you will also be able to send
loaded via alternative routes.
- "With the new direct train and transit time coordinated with
ferry companies in Skandinavienkai, Lübeck - has
pointed out kombiverkehr's commercial director, Peter
Dannewitz - transit times between Italy and
Sweden less than 48 hours and Finland 72 hours.'
