



December 11, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New rail link between Northern Italy and Sweden by Germany's Kombiverkehr

The service will be activated in February

Next February 1st, the German intermodal operator Kombiverkehr will activate a new train service blockade on the north-south corridor between Scandinavia, Finland, Baltic States and Northern Italy. The connection, also useful for wagons with a P400 shape, will provide for three rotations at the week between the Skandinavienkai terminal in Lübeck and the Interport Quadrante Europa di Verona via Brennero. On the line between Verona and the Sweden will thus be made eleven weekly departures, while on the Verona-Finland one there will be nine. The departures from verona's interport will take place on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, while from Lübeck the train will depart tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In all other days you will also be able to send loaded via alternative routes.

"With the new direct train and transit time coordinated with ferry companies in Skandinavienkai, Lübeck - has pointed out kombiverkehr's commercial director, Peter Dannewitz - transit times between Italy and Sweden less than 48 hours and Finland 72 hours.'







