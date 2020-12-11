



December 11, 2020

Original news Nine critical points in the vaccine supply chain

They were identified by the multidisciplinary panel of experts of the Interdisciplinary Observatory Transport food and drugs

At the second meeting of the working table on Covid vaccine logistics of the Interdisciplinary Observatory Food and Drug Transport (OITAf) was identified nine points of possible criticality in the complex chain necessary to vaccinate the entire Italian population within the Autumn.

These are the nine points of attention identified by the panel multidisciplinary of experts: creation of a complete database of the vaccination target with identification of the details, the place of residence conditions of vaccinations, starting with the inconsistent and dispersed databases that currently exist at different public facilities individual involvement of pre and post vaccinations administration appropriately for all population classes sizing of the necessary resources, both human (including those to be formed), both instrumental (e.g. mobile units), and physical (spaces), and their geographical and temporal distribution guarantee of the integrity of vaccines that require temperatures out of the normal envelope of health use and identification of the spoiled lots as early as possible guarantee of home vaccination immediately by population fragile even resident in disadvantaged locations monitoring and control of vaccine stocks and their use waste-free accessibility and ease of booking of the vaccination for all population classes and management of access to the places of administration security of access to the information systems used from the vaccination plan at every stage planned and rigorous management of the large quantities of waste generated as a result of the administration also in non-hospital or medical spaces In the opinion of the OITAf panel of experts, these aspects should be addressed in a clearer and more detailed way in the information released to date on how to implementation of the Vaccination Strategic Plan. The panel is now work on the development of the identified solutions, on the knowledge and experience in the field and the best practices in use in similar situations. The results of the work are leading the drafting of a structured document containing recommendations that, after rapid internal validation of the same panel, on 18 December will be definitively transmitted to the to the commissioner's structure.







