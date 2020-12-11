|
|
|
|
December 11, 2020
|
|
- Nine critical points in the vaccine supply chain
-
- They were identified by the multidisciplinary panel of experts
of the Interdisciplinary Observatory Transport food and drugs
-
- At the second meeting of the working table on
Covid vaccine logistics of the Interdisciplinary Observatory
Food and Drug Transport (OITAf) was identified nine
points of possible criticality in the complex chain
necessary to vaccinate the entire Italian population within the
Autumn.
-
- These are the nine points of attention identified by the panel
multidisciplinary of experts:
-
- creation of a complete database of the vaccination target
with identification of the details, the place of residence
conditions of vaccinations, starting with the
inconsistent and dispersed databases that currently exist at different
public facilities
- individual involvement of pre and post vaccinations
administration appropriately for all population classes
- sizing of the necessary resources, both human (including
those to be formed), both instrumental (e.g. mobile units), and
physical (spaces), and their geographical and temporal distribution
- guarantee of the integrity of vaccines that require temperatures
out of the normal envelope of health use and identification
of the spoiled lots as early as possible
- guarantee of home vaccination immediately by population
fragile even resident in disadvantaged locations
- monitoring and control of vaccine stocks and their use
waste-free
- accessibility and ease of booking of the
vaccination for all population classes and management of
access to the places of administration
- security of access to the information systems used
from the vaccination plan at every stage
- planned and rigorous management of the large quantities of
waste generated as a result of the administration also in
non-hospital or medical spaces
- In the opinion of the OITAf panel of experts, these aspects should be
addressed in a clearer and more detailed way in the
information released to date on how to
implementation of the Vaccination Strategic Plan. The panel is now
work on the development of the identified solutions, on the
knowledge and experience in the field and the best
practices in use in similar situations. The results of the work are
leading the drafting of a structured document containing
recommendations that, after rapid internal validation of the same
panel, on 18 December will be definitively transmitted to the
to the commissioner's structure.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail