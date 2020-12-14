|
|
|
|
December 14, 2020
|
|
- Last month freight traffic in the port of Singapore
decreased by -22.8%
-
- In the first eleven months of 2020, 531.4
million tonnes (-7.3%)
-
- The decline in freight traffic in the port of Singapore, in
act consecutively in the last eight months, has returned to
increased considerably in November with only 40.4 million tonnes
of spoiled loads, a volume that represents a decrease in the
-22.8% compared to 52.4 million tonnes moveded in
November 2019. The two main flows of
traffic passing through the Asian port port port: the
containerized traffic fell by -3.0% to 30.8
million tons with a handling of containers that is
amounted to more than 3.1 million teu (-4.1%) and decreasing is
result also the traffic of oil products which is
amounted to 15.7 million tonnes (-7.5%). In decline, however,
also the traffic of conventional goods that you have
almost 1.4 million tonnes (-32.9%) and that of the
non-oil bulk, which amounted to 1.5 million
tonnes (-2.4%).
-
- In the first eleven months of 2020, the port moved a total of
531.4 million tonnes, down -7.3% on the
january-november last year. Containerised goods
totalled 326.4 million tonnes (-2.2%) with a
container handling, which amounted to 33.6 million
(-1.1%). Conventional goods fell by -25.0% at
16.6 million tonnes and the bulk of the
oil prices with 179.3 million tonnes (-10.9%), while
other types of bulk increased by +12.0% to 18.0 million
of tons.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail