



December 14, 2020

The decline in freight traffic in the port of Singapore, in act consecutively in the last eight months, has returned to increased considerably in November with only 40.4 million tonnes of spoiled loads, a volume that represents a decrease in the -22.8% compared to 52.4 million tonnes moveded in November 2019. The two main flows of traffic passing through the Asian port port port: the containerized traffic fell by -3.0% to 30.8 million tons with a handling of containers that is amounted to more than 3.1 million teu (-4.1%) and decreasing is result also the traffic of oil products which is amounted to 15.7 million tonnes (-7.5%). In decline, however, also the traffic of conventional goods that you have almost 1.4 million tonnes (-32.9%) and that of the non-oil bulk, which amounted to 1.5 million tonnes (-2.4%).

In the first eleven months of 2020, the port moved a total of 531.4 million tonnes, down -7.3% on the january-november last year. Containerised goods totalled 326.4 million tonnes (-2.2%) with a container handling, which amounted to 33.6 million (-1.1%). Conventional goods fell by -25.0% at 16.6 million tonnes and the bulk of the oil prices with 179.3 million tonnes (-10.9%), while other types of bulk increased by +12.0% to 18.0 million of tons.







