



December 14, 2020

Compensation of over 140 thousand euros compared to 50 million euros Required

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Northern has announced that it has received a favorable compared to two of three millionaire litigation promoted by Major Fincosit works against the port authority relating to the realization of the first functional batch of strategic works to the port of Civitavecchia, in particular Darsena Traghetti and Darsena Services, contentions -- specified the institution -- that in their together make up the vast part of the total volume of claims against the AdSP.

The institution explained that in the face of a claim for compensation almost fifty million euros, formulated for the delayed testing of the work, the Court of Rome - Business Section - in fact recognized to Great Fincosit Works, on its own and as a group leader of the temporary association of companies that carried out the works, an amount of just over 140 thousand euros, therefore almost completely eliminating the claims of the same association. The AdSP pointed out that the judges' decision determines, as a result, a considerable reduction in the potential volume of the disputes in place and that this is also a important and positive element of novelty on the eve examination of the institution's forecast balance sheet for the year 2021.

"The outcome of this judgment, favourable to our System Authority - commented the president of the institution, Francesco Maria di Majo - demonstrates the correctness of the procedures adopted by the institution. In addition, the small amount of compensation recognized by the court demonstrates the unfoundedness of the claims counterparty compensation and further supports the goodness of the and the correctness of the procedures adopted by the institution in its it is a complex one.'







