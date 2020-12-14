|
December 14, 2020
- The AdSP of the Tyrrhenian North Centre announces that it has
received a favorable judgment in the dispute with Fincosit
- Compensation of over 140 thousand euros compared to 50 million euros
Required
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Northern has announced that it has received a
favorable compared to two of three millionaire litigation promoted by
Major Fincosit works against the port authority relating to the
realization of the first functional batch of strategic works to
the port of Civitavecchia, in particular Darsena Traghetti and
Darsena Services, contentions -- specified the institution -- that in their
together make up the vast part of the total volume of
claims against the AdSP.
- The institution explained that in the face of a claim for compensation
almost fifty million euros, formulated for the delayed
testing of the work, the Court of Rome - Business Section -
in fact recognized to Great Fincosit Works, on its own and as a
group leader of the temporary association of companies that carried out
the works, an amount of just over 140 thousand euros, therefore
almost completely eliminating the claims of the same association.
The AdSP pointed out that the judges' decision determines,
as a result, a considerable reduction in the potential volume
of the disputes in place and that this is also a
important and positive element of novelty on the eve
examination of the institution's forecast balance sheet for the year 2021.
- "The outcome of this judgment, favourable to our
System Authority - commented the president of the institution,
Francesco Maria di Majo - demonstrates the correctness of the procedures
adopted by the institution. In addition, the small amount of compensation
recognized by the court demonstrates the unfoundedness of the claims
counterparty compensation and further supports the goodness of the
and the correctness of the procedures adopted by the institution in its
it is a complex one.'
