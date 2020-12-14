|
December 14, 2020
- Korea Ocean Business Corporation will invest
directly in the acquisition of ships
- The activity will be started within six months
- Korea Ocean Business mandate extended
Corporation (KOBC), the platform established in 2018 by the
south Korea to financially support the national industry
shipping shaken by the failure of the shipping company
Hanjin Shipping. Today, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of
Seoul has announced that KOBC is now allowed to carry out
investments for the acquisition of ships to be chartered at
shipping companies. To this end, it was decided to
endowment of 100 billion won ($91 million). The
dicastery specified that this activity should be
be launched within six months of the authorization date which is
10 December 2020.