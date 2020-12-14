



December 14, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Korea Ocean Business Corporation will invest directly in the acquisition of ships

The activity will be started within six months

Korea Ocean Business mandate extended Corporation (KOBC), the platform established in 2018 by the south Korea to financially support the national industry shipping shaken by the failure of the shipping company Hanjin Shipping. Today, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Seoul has announced that KOBC is now allowed to carry out investments for the acquisition of ships to be chartered at shipping companies. To this end, it was decided to endowment of 100 billion won ($91 million). The dicastery specified that this activity should be be launched within six months of the authorization date which is 10 December 2020.









