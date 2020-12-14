|
December 14, 2020
- On Wednesday, the awarding of the prizes "Logistics
of the year"
- The round table "Health emergency: the
lessons learned from logistics and those (perhaps) still to be
learning"
- Next Wednesday from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm it will be held,
completely in online streaming mode, a board
on the theme "Health emergency: the lessons learned
logistics and those (perhaps) still to be learned" that
will accompany the awarding of the prizes "The Logistics
of the year", a contest with which for 16 years now
Assologistica (National Association of Logistics Operators)
on behalf of third parties), its Assologistics Culture and Training division
and the magazine "Euromerci" reward companies and managers
logistics and transport that stood out for making
innovation their strength.
- During the round table, moderated by journalist Michele
Latorre director of "Transport Europe", there will be a
series of reports starting from that of Giulio Sapelli, professor of
at the University of Milan which - with a
eye also on extraordinary events of the past - it will analyze
the current elements of change introduced into the economic world
pandemic. Alessandro De Felice, President of ANRA,
the national association of risk managers and managers
insurance companies, will illustrate how logistics have
pandemic risk and how we need to prepare for the
Future.
- Among the topics addressed by the Director General of Confetra, Ivano
Russian, also the role of the logistics and transport sector
in the context of the Recovery Fund/ Next generation EU. Umberto
Ruggerone, Vice President of Assologistica, will focus on the
greater use of intermodality by some
operators due to the health emergency, while logistics 4.0
Annamaria Di Ruscio, CEO of
Netconsulting Cube, which will illustrate the results of a study
conducted among assologistica members to assess the level of
technological maturity. Piercarlo Benetti, associate partners of
Logistics Reply, and Andrea Carlini, Supply Chain sales manager
Engineering Management Solutions, will offer solutions and cases of
success thanks to the contribution of technology even in the presence of
emergency situations.
- Alessandro will discuss the issues of health logistics
Pacelli, President of the Health Logistics Commission of
assologists, while the distribution of anti-covid vaccines is
will occupy Marco Nava, operations excellence VP director of DHL
Supply Chain Italy.
- This will be followed by the report by Massimo Marciani, President of the
Freight Leaders Council, which will outline the changes
further triggered by the pandemic in the field of urban logistics,
while Alessio Totaro, partner of the Law Firm RP Legal &
tax, will talk about the regulatory changes requested by
Assologistics to allow the industry to adequately cope
emergency in place. The reactions of the logistics real estate market
pandemic and its possible structural changes will be at the
center of the intervention of Elena Di Biase, head of logistics capital
JLL's market.
- The event is public, but must be registered at
https://www.euromerci.it/premio-logistico-anno-2020.html
in order to allow the organizers to provide all
participants the link to access the event registration.
The event can also be seen in deferred on the website of
Assologistics.
