



December 14, 2020

The round table "Health emergency: the lessons learned from logistics and those (perhaps) still to be learning"

Next Wednesday from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm it will be held, completely in online streaming mode, a board on the theme "Health emergency: the lessons learned logistics and those (perhaps) still to be learned" that will accompany the awarding of the prizes "The Logistics of the year", a contest with which for 16 years now Assologistica (National Association of Logistics Operators) on behalf of third parties), its Assologistics Culture and Training division and the magazine "Euromerci" reward companies and managers logistics and transport that stood out for making innovation their strength.

During the round table, moderated by journalist Michele Latorre director of "Transport Europe", there will be a series of reports starting from that of Giulio Sapelli, professor of at the University of Milan which - with a eye also on extraordinary events of the past - it will analyze the current elements of change introduced into the economic world pandemic. Alessandro De Felice, President of ANRA, the national association of risk managers and managers insurance companies, will illustrate how logistics have pandemic risk and how we need to prepare for the Future.

Among the topics addressed by the Director General of Confetra, Ivano Russian, also the role of the logistics and transport sector in the context of the Recovery Fund/ Next generation EU. Umberto Ruggerone, Vice President of Assologistica, will focus on the greater use of intermodality by some operators due to the health emergency, while logistics 4.0 Annamaria Di Ruscio, CEO of Netconsulting Cube, which will illustrate the results of a study conducted among assologistica members to assess the level of technological maturity. Piercarlo Benetti, associate partners of Logistics Reply, and Andrea Carlini, Supply Chain sales manager Engineering Management Solutions, will offer solutions and cases of success thanks to the contribution of technology even in the presence of emergency situations.

Alessandro will discuss the issues of health logistics Pacelli, President of the Health Logistics Commission of assologists, while the distribution of anti-covid vaccines is will occupy Marco Nava, operations excellence VP director of DHL Supply Chain Italy.

This will be followed by the report by Massimo Marciani, President of the Freight Leaders Council, which will outline the changes further triggered by the pandemic in the field of urban logistics, while Alessio Totaro, partner of the Law Firm RP Legal & tax, will talk about the regulatory changes requested by Assologistics to allow the industry to adequately cope emergency in place. The reactions of the logistics real estate market pandemic and its possible structural changes will be at the center of the intervention of Elena Di Biase, head of logistics capital JLL's market.

The event is public, but must be registered at https://www.euromerci.it/premio-logistico-anno-2020.html in order to allow the organizers to provide all participants the link to access the event registration. The event can also be seen in deferred on the website of Assologistics.







