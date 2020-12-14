



December 14, 2020

Today the basic tunnel has been put into operation of the Ashes

Today the gallery has been officially put into operation base of Mount Ceneri, third and last major project infrastructure of the New Transalpine Railway (NFTA - Alptransit) which was launched in mid-2006. The Last piece of the great NFTA railway project for the crossing switzerland from north to south, which started in 1993, also represents the completion of the four-meter corridor for rail freight traffic.

With its 15.4 kilometers, the Ashes is the third switzerland's longest base tunnel and, during the has already been crossed by 5,800 trains, including 3,200 passenger trains, 2,200 freight trains and about 400 test and measurement trains.

With the completion of the Ceneri base tunnel, the Switzerland can be crossed by freight trains that are 750 meters and weighing up to 2,150 tons in the north to the south and weighing up to 2, 000 tons in the direction south-north. It is estimated that the completion of the plain across the Alps will reduce the time of rotterdam to Milan by about two hours. In addition, after a development phase, from the end of 2022 the load capacity freight trains will be increased to over 3,000 places for semi-trailers. Overall, freight traffic has 210 tracks daily on the gotthard axis and eventually 2022, with the completion of the final works of the base of the Gotthard, capacity will increase to 260 Tracks.

However, in order to achieve the full efficiency of the north-south rail corridor through the Alps will have to be await the completion of the work for the extension of the access to Italy and Germany, planned for the end of the 2023 and 2041.







