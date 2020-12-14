|
December 14, 2020
- The lowland railway has come into operation
through the Alps
- Today the basic tunnel has been put into operation
of the Ashes
- Today the gallery has been officially put into operation
base of Mount Ceneri, third and last major project
infrastructure of the New Transalpine Railway (NFTA -
Alptransit) which was launched in mid-2006. The Last
piece of the great NFTA railway project for the crossing
switzerland from north to south, which started in 1993,
also represents the completion of the four-meter corridor
for rail freight traffic.
- With its 15.4 kilometers, the Ashes is the third
switzerland's longest base tunnel and, during the
has already been crossed by 5,800 trains,
including 3,200 passenger trains, 2,200 freight trains and about 400
test and measurement trains.
- With the completion of the Ceneri base tunnel, the
Switzerland can be crossed by freight trains that are
750 meters and weighing up to 2,150 tons in the
north to the south and weighing up to 2, 000 tons in the direction
south-north. It is estimated that the completion of the
plain across the Alps will reduce the time of
rotterdam to Milan by about two hours. In addition, after a
development phase, from the end of 2022 the load capacity
freight trains will be increased to over 3,000
places for semi-trailers. Overall, freight traffic has
210 tracks daily on the gotthard axis and eventually
2022, with the completion of the final works of the
base of the Gotthard, capacity will increase to 260
Tracks.
- However, in order to achieve the full efficiency of the
north-south rail corridor through the Alps will have to be
await the completion of the work for the extension of the
access to Italy and Germany, planned for the end of the
2023 and 2041.
