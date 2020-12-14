



December 14, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Terminal Napoli obtains Biosafety Trust certification Certification

Enhance a set of reference best practices for minimize the risks of epidemics spreading

Terminal Napoli, the company that manages the Station Marittima di Napoli, is the first terminal company in italy operating in the cruise segment to have obtained the Biosafety Trust Certification, the certificate issued by RINA certifying the procedures of management systems to prevent and mitigate the spread of infections to protect the health of people and Covid-19 in particular. The new certification enhances a set of reference best practices to minimize the risks of spreading epidemics in places of aggregation.

Terminal Napoli, which is owned by Alilauro, Costa Cruises, Marinvest/MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises, has of seven docking docks for a total of 1,100 meters in length of quays with depths of the seabed up to -12 meters.









