December 14, 2020
- Terminal Napoli obtains Biosafety Trust certification
Certification
- Enhance a set of reference best practices for
minimize the risks of epidemics spreading
- Terminal Napoli, the company that manages the Station
Marittima di Napoli, is the first terminal company in
italy operating in the cruise segment to have obtained the
Biosafety Trust Certification, the certificate issued by RINA
certifying the procedures of management systems to prevent and
mitigate the spread of infections to protect the health of
people and Covid-19 in particular. The new certification
enhances a set of reference best practices to minimize
the risks of spreading epidemics in places of aggregation.
- Terminal Napoli, which is owned by Alilauro, Costa
Cruises, Marinvest/MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises, has
of seven docking docks for a total of 1,100 meters in length
of quays with depths of the seabed up to -12 meters.