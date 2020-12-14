



December 14, 2020

After the alarm raised by the withdrawal of an amendment aimed at protect the 200 former employees of the Industrial Port of Cagliari, alarm returned after Romina Mura, Sardinian member of parliament of the Democratic Party and first signatory of the amendment has announced that the proposed regulatory amendment will be re-presented after further in-depth analysis, today the Authority Port System of the Sea of Sardinia has underlined its support for the creation of the Terminal Labour Agency transhipment in Sardinia, to protect workers in the Port of Cagliari Canal,.

"I confirm and reiterate - said the President of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - that the relaunch of transhipment in the Porto Canale cagliari and the protection of the precious professionalism of the workers in the industry are a top priority for me staff and the body I chair. I also confirm the full and absolute willingness to support the constitution agency for work in the terminal sector of the transhipment of Cagliari. A reinsurance of will, the ours, with which we aim to clear the field of any doubt about it.'

On Friday, the President of the System Authority Port met with representatives of the trade unions. "I have the trade unions present at the meeting and, subsequently, to the workers - explained Deiana - my total willingness to support the regulatory process of of the dedicated agency, making available our expertise technical, financial and professional. A process that we hope parallel to the procedure for issuing the state concession in the Porto Canale, the only concrete and for the relaunch of the transhipment sector in Sardinia.'

With regard to the procedure for granting the concession for the management of the container terminal at the Porto Canale di Cagliari, procedure recently resulted in the sending of a notice of rejection of the PIFIM ( of the 23rd November 2020), the AdSP has announced that they are currently in the process of examination of the full-bodied counter-inuedutions presented last December 9th by PIFIM Company Ltd, in response to the notice of rejection notified on 30 November.







