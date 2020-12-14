|
|
|
|
December 14, 2020
|
|
- Sardinia's AdSP confirms its support for the creation of
of the Port Employment Agency
-
- The counter-inderations submitted by the
PIFIM for the concession of the Porto Canale di Cagliari
-
- After the alarm raised by the withdrawal of an amendment aimed at
protect the 200 former employees of the Industrial Port of
Cagliari, alarm returned after Romina Mura, Sardinian member of parliament of the
Democratic Party and first signatory of the amendment has
announced that the proposed regulatory amendment will be
re-presented after further in-depth analysis, today the Authority
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia has underlined its
support for the creation of the Terminal Labour Agency
transhipment in Sardinia, to protect workers in the Port of
Cagliari Canal,.
-
- "I confirm and reiterate - said the President of the AdSP,
Massimo Deiana - that the relaunch of transhipment in the Porto Canale
cagliari and the protection of the precious professionalism of the
workers in the industry are a top priority for me
staff and the body I chair. I also confirm the
full and absolute willingness to support the constitution
agency for work in the terminal sector of the
transhipment of Cagliari. A reinsurance of will, the
ours, with which we aim to clear the field of any
doubt about it.'
-
- On Friday, the President of the System Authority
Port met with representatives of the trade unions. "I have
the trade unions present at the meeting and,
subsequently, to the workers - explained Deiana - my total
willingness to support the regulatory process of
of the dedicated agency, making available our expertise
technical, financial and professional. A process that we hope
parallel to the procedure for issuing the
state concession in the Porto Canale, the only concrete and
for the relaunch of the transhipment sector in
Sardinia.'
-
- With regard to the procedure for granting the concession
for the management of the container terminal at the Porto Canale di Cagliari,
procedure recently resulted in the sending of a notice of
rejection of the PIFIM
(
of the 23rd
November 2020), the AdSP has announced that they are currently in the process of
examination of the full-bodied counter-inuedutions presented last December 9th
by PIFIM Company Ltd, in response to the notice of rejection
notified on 30 November.
|
