December 14, 2020
- Duisburger Hafen AG (duisport), the company that owns and
manages the German river port of Duisburg, which is the most
great inland port and European intermodal centre, has acquired the
15.00% of the shares of Interporto di Trieste, the company
head of fernetti's backport structure
- which also owns almost all of the capital of the
Cervignano Spa interport.
-
- The stake was sold by the Regional Financial
Friuli Venezia Giulia Friulia (Friulia) which held 46.99% of the
capital and that will continue to maintain the majority of the
relative (31.99%) of the Interporto group of Trieste. The others
shareholders of the Giulian interportual company are
the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
(20.00%), the Venezia Giulia Chamber of Commerce (16.44%), the Municipality
trieste (11.05%), the Municipality of Monrupino (5.52%) and the Municipality of
Gorizia (0.00%).
-
- Duisport's investment is the second of a company
in the logistics-port system of Trieste. Recently
in fact, the terminal company HHLA in Hamburg has signed
agreements to acquire 50.01% of platform's capital
Logistics of Trieste
(
of the 29th
September 2020).
-
- The Councillor for Infrastructure and Transport of the Friuli Region
Venezia Giulia, Graziano Pizzimenti, a lot has been said
satisfied with the agreement, "not only - he explained - because
will be good for trade and the development of our
region but also because if our system is
interesting and attractive on the outside, means that we are
working in the right way."
-
- "We can say - commented the President of the AdSP of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea, Zeno D'Agostino - that we close 2020
with great satisfaction. We are proud to welcome a new
european partner among the interport members, a further testimony to the
that Trieste is a port logistics system with a breath
International. Germany is central to logistics
european and today decides with us not only to play the card
adriatic as a preferential maritime access route for
Europe, but also that of Friuli Venezia Giulia and the
our port system, with its interports, its services
rail, free points.'
-
- "Every investment that is part of the
overall logistics system - d'Agostino also pointed out -
is an important element that has a positive impact
on the vision of growth of the logistics-port system of the Sea
Eastern Adriatic. We are therefore happy because from today in
then we expect a very strong location in Friuli Venezia
giulia of logistics entities that are natural partners of the
duisburg activities. In addition, thanks to this operation,
the cervignano railway axis will also enter more and more
solidly in the network of port rail services.'
-
- "Duisport's investment - underlined the
President of Friulia, Federica Seganti - is a signal
important that is part of the expansion and
internationalization that the Interports of Trieste and Cervignano
have been carrying on for some years now also thanks to the
development of new intermodal links that make it possible to
connect the port to the network of connections throughout Europe. The
strategic position and the technology it is equipped with
port infrastructure make Trieste not only a point of
for the entry of goods into Europe, but also a strategic partner
excellent for the main players in international logistics
who today want to invest in our territory. We
accompanied the interports in their phase of growth and
consolidation - added Seganti - with this operation today
Friulia wants to allow interports and the entire system
infrastructure of the region to take a further step forward.
I believe that the institutions must always foster synergies between
public and private sector with the aim of ensuring those investments
necessary for the development of infrastructure and commercial networks
that under which the growth and competitiveness of
territories and undertakings.'
-
- The announcement of the acquisition of 15% of interporto's capital
trieste by duisport comes after the replacement of the top management
of the Giulian interportual company that took place on Friday
last: the Board of Directors received the
resignation of President Giacomo Borruso, in office since 2014, to whom
the new chairman and CEO took over,
Paolo Privileggio. The Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Adriatic specified that this change in the board
interport has a key not only managerial but also a key to the
also operational given the AdSP's intention to manage with a single
operational direction both Trieste (with Fernetti and Bagnoli of the
Rosandra) and the Cervignano Interport.
