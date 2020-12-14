



December 14, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Germany's duisport has acquired 15% of the capital of Trieste Interport

Pinching: if our system is interesting and attractive to the outside, means that we are working in the same way Right

Duisburger Hafen AG (duisport), the company that owns and manages the German river port of Duisburg, which is the most great inland port and European intermodal centre, has acquired the 15.00% of the shares of Interporto di Trieste, the company head of fernetti's backport structure which also owns almost all of the capital of the Cervignano Spa interport.

The stake was sold by the Regional Financial Friuli Venezia Giulia Friulia (Friulia) which held 46.99% of the capital and that will continue to maintain the majority of the relative (31.99%) of the Interporto group of Trieste. The others shareholders of the Giulian interportual company are the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea (20.00%), the Venezia Giulia Chamber of Commerce (16.44%), the Municipality trieste (11.05%), the Municipality of Monrupino (5.52%) and the Municipality of Gorizia (0.00%).

Duisport's investment is the second of a company in the logistics-port system of Trieste. Recently in fact, the terminal company HHLA in Hamburg has signed agreements to acquire 50.01% of platform's capital Logistics of Trieste ( of the 29th September 2020).

The Councillor for Infrastructure and Transport of the Friuli Region Venezia Giulia, Graziano Pizzimenti, a lot has been said satisfied with the agreement, "not only - he explained - because will be good for trade and the development of our region but also because if our system is interesting and attractive on the outside, means that we are working in the right way."

"We can say - commented the President of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Zeno D'Agostino - that we close 2020 with great satisfaction. We are proud to welcome a new european partner among the interport members, a further testimony to the that Trieste is a port logistics system with a breath International. Germany is central to logistics european and today decides with us not only to play the card adriatic as a preferential maritime access route for Europe, but also that of Friuli Venezia Giulia and the our port system, with its interports, its services rail, free points.'

"Every investment that is part of the overall logistics system - d'Agostino also pointed out - is an important element that has a positive impact on the vision of growth of the logistics-port system of the Sea Eastern Adriatic. We are therefore happy because from today in then we expect a very strong location in Friuli Venezia giulia of logistics entities that are natural partners of the duisburg activities. In addition, thanks to this operation, the cervignano railway axis will also enter more and more solidly in the network of port rail services.'

"Duisport's investment - underlined the President of Friulia, Federica Seganti - is a signal important that is part of the expansion and internationalization that the Interports of Trieste and Cervignano have been carrying on for some years now also thanks to the development of new intermodal links that make it possible to connect the port to the network of connections throughout Europe. The strategic position and the technology it is equipped with port infrastructure make Trieste not only a point of for the entry of goods into Europe, but also a strategic partner excellent for the main players in international logistics who today want to invest in our territory. We accompanied the interports in their phase of growth and consolidation - added Seganti - with this operation today Friulia wants to allow interports and the entire system infrastructure of the region to take a further step forward. I believe that the institutions must always foster synergies between public and private sector with the aim of ensuring those investments necessary for the development of infrastructure and commercial networks that under which the growth and competitiveness of territories and undertakings.'

The announcement of the acquisition of 15% of interporto's capital trieste by duisport comes after the replacement of the top management of the Giulian interportual company that took place on Friday last: the Board of Directors received the resignation of President Giacomo Borruso, in office since 2014, to whom the new chairman and CEO took over, Paolo Privileggio. The Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Adriatic specified that this change in the board interport has a key not only managerial but also a key to the also operational given the AdSP's intention to manage with a single operational direction both Trieste (with Fernetti and Bagnoli of the Rosandra) and the Cervignano Interport.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail