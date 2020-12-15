



December 15, 2020

Original news There are 45 Member States of the International Maritime Organization to have designated seafarers as workers Essential

Lim: this is a fundamental step to solve the crisis of the change of ship crews

There are currently 45 Member States of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), plus an associated member, to have designated seafarers as essential workers. This was made known by the Secretary-General of the IMO, Kitack Lim, inviting Member States to who have not yet done so to provide for it as a matter of urgency as - pointed out -- this is a fundamental step to solving the crisis of the change of ship crews that is hampered by the measures taken by nations to reduce the and contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMO Member States that have designated the seafarers as essential workers, as well as Hong Kong which is associated member, are: Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, France, Gabon, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan, Greece, Indonesia, Iran, Marshall, Kenya, Kiribati, Liberia, Moldova, Montenegro, Myanmar, Nigeria, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Panama, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, Spain, United States, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand and Yemen.

It is right to denounce the absence from the list of Italy which, resolutions calling on governments to designate the seafarers as essential workers adopted by the IMO, the UN General Assembly and International Labour organization, has not yet included seafarers among the categories of workers to be granted derogations from the regulations that mobility due to the health crisis. An absence that can be explained by the weak stress addressed in this the shipowners and their shipowners' associations at the government and, in particular, to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, and the poor, to say the most, attention of the latter with regard to this serious problem. Will this opportunity, perhaps, to renew from many quarters the request for the establishment of a specifically dedicated dicastery to the sea, solution -- this newspaper has written it several times - more useful to complicate than to simplify things at the shipping and useful instead to provide alibis to those who, for precise political mandate, should endeavour to resolve these issues and to whom, as in the assignment assigned by the category that represents (not that of seafarers, evidently), should press the first to put these problems to the fore.

