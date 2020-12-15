|
- There are currently 45 Member States of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), plus an associated member, to have
designated seafarers as essential workers. This was made known by the
Secretary-General of the IMO, Kitack Lim, inviting Member States to
who have not yet done so to provide for it as a matter of urgency as -
pointed out -- this is a fundamental step to solving
the crisis of the change of ship crews that is
hampered by the measures taken by nations to reduce the
and contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
- The IMO Member States that have designated the
seafarers as essential workers, as well as Hong Kong which is
associated member, are: Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas,
Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cyprus,
Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, France, Gabon, Georgia,
Germany, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan, Greece, Indonesia, Iran,
Marshall, Kenya, Kiribati, Liberia, Moldova, Montenegro, Myanmar,
Nigeria, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Panama, United Kingdom,
Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, Spain, United States, South
Africa, Sweden, Thailand and Yemen.
-
- It is right to denounce the absence from the list of Italy which,
resolutions calling on governments to designate the
seafarers as essential workers adopted by the IMO,
the UN General Assembly and International Labour
organization, has not yet included seafarers among the categories of
workers to be granted derogations from the regulations that
mobility due to the health crisis.
An absence that can be explained by the weak stress addressed in this
the shipowners and their shipowners' associations at the
government and, in particular, to the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Paola De Micheli, and the poor, to say the most,
attention of the latter with regard to this serious problem. Will
this opportunity, perhaps, to renew from many quarters the
request for the establishment of a specifically dedicated dicastery
to the sea, solution -- this newspaper has written it several times
- more useful to complicate than to simplify things at the
shipping and useful instead to provide alibis to those who, for precise
political mandate, should endeavour to resolve these issues and
to whom, as in the assignment assigned by the category that represents
(not that of seafarers, evidently), should press the first
to put these problems to the fore.
-
- B.b.
