



December 16, 2020

End-of-year meeting of the Young Shipowners Group

For the internationalization of the Italian economic system, a fundamental role is played by maritime transport and is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must continue its work to support and protect tricolor shipping by placing the blue economy in its right position. This was underlined by the President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, speaking yesterday by videoconference at the meeting of the IX Cabina directed for International Italy co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, and the Minister of Development Stefano Patuanelli, to whom numerous ministers and other members of the government.

"Our ships- highlighted Mattioli - put in the economy of Italy and can be considered the "liquid heritage" of our country, as it has defined prime minister Conte at our assembly. In recent months, the our ships have never stopped despite the great difficulties and the great suffering that our seafarers in particular are still addressing and for the repatriation of which we are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Confitarma River ensures full cooperation with the diplomatic and consular network in the more than 70 countries where there are incredible measures against the landing of ships flying the Italian flag and against the freedom of movement of our fellow citizens (be they seafarers, technicians, inspectors)'.

"For a long time," recalled the President of Confitarma, " we ask that a specific administrative reference. With the Maeci we already have achieved an important maritime focal point thanks to which many problems with foreign sources can be solved. We have a plastered and plastering system that often does not respond to our needs that block our competitiveness. In any case - Mattioli concluded - if we want to promote made in Italy we must protect it, not forgetting the transport sector italian maritime union: it is vital for the interest of the country, protect its competitiveness in the world's seas to safeguarding an important entrepreneurial heritage and the occupation of our seafarers.'

Also yesterday, meanwhile, and always by videoconference, it was the end-of-year meeting of the Young Shipowners Group of Confitarma, presided over by Giacomo Gavarone, who was focused on the issues related to the Covid-19 emergency and the consequences for national and international shipping. The General Director of the Confitarma, Luca Sisto, for an update on the Registry international and tonnage tax also in light of the news that will speak on input from the European Commission.







