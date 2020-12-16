|
|
|
|
December 16, 2020
|
|
- Mattioli (Confitarma): shipping is central to
the internationalization of the Italian economic system
-
- End-of-year meeting of the Young Shipowners Group
-
- For the internationalization of the Italian economic system, a
fundamental role is played by maritime transport and is
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must continue its work
to support and protect tricolor shipping by placing the blue economy
in its right position. This was underlined by the President of the
Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli,
speaking yesterday by videoconference at the meeting of the IX Cabina
directed for International Italy co-chaired by the Minister of
Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, and the Minister of Development
Stefano Patuanelli, to whom numerous
ministers and other members of the government.
-
- "Our ships- highlighted Mattioli - put in
the economy of Italy and can be considered the
"liquid heritage" of our country, as it has
defined prime minister Conte at our assembly. In recent months, the
our ships have never stopped despite the great difficulties
and the great suffering that our seafarers in particular are
still addressing and for the repatriation of which we are working with
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Confitarma River
ensures full cooperation with the diplomatic and consular network
in the more than 70 countries where there are incredible measures
against the landing of ships flying the Italian flag and against the
freedom of movement of our fellow citizens (be they
seafarers, technicians, inspectors)'.
-
- "For a long time," recalled the President of Confitarma, "
we ask that a
specific administrative reference. With the Maeci we already have
achieved an important maritime focal point thanks to which many
problems with foreign sources can be solved. We have a
plastered and plastering system that often does not respond to our
needs that block our competitiveness. In any case -
Mattioli concluded - if we want to promote made in Italy
we must protect it, not forgetting the transport sector
italian maritime union: it is vital for the interest of the country,
protect its competitiveness in the world's seas to
safeguarding an important entrepreneurial heritage and
the occupation of our seafarers.'
-
- Also yesterday, meanwhile, and always by videoconference, it was
the end-of-year meeting of the Young Shipowners Group of
Confitarma, presided over by Giacomo Gavarone, who was
focused on the issues related to the Covid-19 emergency and the
consequences for national and international shipping.
The General Director of the
Confitarma, Luca Sisto, for an update on the Registry
international and tonnage tax also in light of the news that
will speak on input from the European Commission.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail