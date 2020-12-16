ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

17 December 2020 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:31 GMT+1



December 16, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
In the second half of the year, freight traffic in Greek ports fell by -11.5%

Passengers decreased by -67.0%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority today announced the volumes traffic in goods and passengers moved from Greek ports in the second quarter of this year, trades that marked a contraction due to the impact on the economy and social activities of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the period April-June 2020, freight traffic amounted to 37.0 million tonnes, down -11.5% on the second quarter of last year, of which 30.5 million tonnes of international traffic (-7.1%) and 6.5 million tons of national traffic (-27.4%). In the rolling stock sector alone, the traffic was 1.5 million vehicles (-44.4%), of which 83,000 to and from abroad (-54.2%) and 1.4 million nationally (-43,7%). Passenger traffic was almost 3.2 million people (-67.0%), of which 62,000 passengers on the routes international markets (-84.9%) and 3.1 million national (-66.2%).

In the first half of 2020, freight traffic total of 75.6 million tonnes, down the -5.5% on the first half of last year, of which 62.2 million tons of international traffic (-2.7%) and 13.4 million national traffic (-16.5%). The rolling stock was 3.1 million units (-30.6%), of which 200,000 in international traffic (-35,8%) and 2.9 million nationally (-30.2%). In the field of passengers the total was 6.9 million people (-50.8%), of which 199,000 in international traffic (-66.6%) and 6.7 million nationally (-50.1%).




PSA Genova Pra'


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail