



December 16, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second half of the year, freight traffic in Greek ports fell by -11.5%

Passengers decreased by -67.0%

The Hellenic Statistical Authority today announced the volumes traffic in goods and passengers moved from Greek ports in the second quarter of this year, trades that marked a contraction due to the impact on the economy and social activities of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the period April-June 2020, freight traffic amounted to 37.0 million tonnes, down -11.5% on the second quarter of last year, of which 30.5 million tonnes of international traffic (-7.1%) and 6.5 million tons of national traffic (-27.4%). In the rolling stock sector alone, the traffic was 1.5 million vehicles (-44.4%), of which 83,000 to and from abroad (-54.2%) and 1.4 million nationally (-43,7%). Passenger traffic was almost 3.2 million people (-67.0%), of which 62,000 passengers on the routes international markets (-84.9%) and 3.1 million national (-66.2%).

In the first half of 2020, freight traffic total of 75.6 million tonnes, down the -5.5% on the first half of last year, of which 62.2 million tons of international traffic (-2.7%) and 13.4 million national traffic (-16.5%). The rolling stock was 3.1 million units (-30.6%), of which 200,000 in international traffic (-35,8%) and 2.9 million nationally (-30.2%). In the field of passengers the total was 6.9 million people (-50.8%), of which 199,000 in international traffic (-66.6%) and 6.7 million nationally (-50.1%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec