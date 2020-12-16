|
|
|
|
December 16, 2020
|
|
- In the second half of the year, freight traffic in Greek ports
fell by -11.5%
-
- Passengers decreased by -67.0%
-
- The Hellenic Statistical Authority today announced the volumes
traffic in goods and passengers moved from Greek ports
in the second quarter of this year, trades that marked a
contraction due to the impact on the economy and
social activities of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the period
April-June 2020, freight traffic amounted to
37.0 million tonnes, down -11.5% on the second
quarter of last year, of which 30.5 million tonnes of
international traffic (-7.1%) and 6.5 million tons of
national traffic (-27.4%). In the rolling stock sector alone, the
traffic was 1.5 million vehicles (-44.4%), of which
83,000 to and from abroad (-54.2%) and 1.4 million nationally
(-43,7%). Passenger traffic was almost 3.2
million people (-67.0%), of which 62,000 passengers on the routes
international markets (-84.9%) and 3.1 million national (-66.2%).
-
- In the first half of 2020, freight traffic
total of 75.6 million tonnes, down the
-5.5% on the first half of last year, of which 62.2 million
tons of international traffic (-2.7%) and 13.4 million
national traffic (-16.5%). The rolling stock was 3.1 million
units (-30.6%), of which 200,000 in international traffic
(-35,8%) and 2.9 million nationally (-30.2%). In the field of
passengers the total was 6.9 million people
(-50.8%), of which 199,000 in international traffic (-66.6%) and 6.7
million nationally (-50.1%).
|
|