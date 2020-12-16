|
December 16, 2020
- The port of Gioia Tauro is preparing to close 2020 with a
+25% increase in container traffic
- The first train arrived in port. Signed on
contract that assigns the management of the railway station to MCT
- 2020 turned out to be a very important year for
the port of Gioia Tauro, both because it marked the
relaunch of the Calabrian airport on the world transport market
energy-contaminated seafarers both because, just today, in
port came the first train after the last convoy
had arrived at the airport in 2015 passing through the old
Binary.
- "From today," stressed the Extraordinary Commissioner
port authority of Gioia Tauro, Andrea Agostinelli -
the port of Gioia Tauro is no longer just about
Mr Transhipment. Sometimes the adjective "historical" is abused,
but - he pointed out - I believe that in this case it indicates
exactly the importance of this result, the result of
to separate the operational areas of the terminal on which the
will carry out the rail service from other extra areas
ports on which the Calabria Region is preparing a
transactive solution of satisfaction for regional interests,
corap and this Port Authority.'
- Agostinelli specified that the rail gateway,
carried out and tested by the Port Authority in four
years, is a strategic infrastructure, complementary to the
transhipment, fully integrated into the trans-European axis of the
Helsinki Corridor - Valletta, as a node of national importance and
european crossroads of different transport sectors, and will have the
task of intercepting part of the traffic between the Extreme
East and Europe currently managed by the ports of Rotterdam and
Antwerp.
- The port authority recalled that the rail gateway
territory between the municipalities of Gioia Tauro and San
ferdinand and partly develops within the port, in the area
concession to the terminal driver Medcenter Container Terminal
(MCT) and in the interport area. Gateway occupies a surface
equal to 325 thousand square meters. The overall length of the new
3,825 meters, of which 2,761 in the area of the
terminals and 1,064 in the intermodal terminal.
- Today's start-up of the railway business has been
official also with the signing of the contract between the
port and the MCT that will manage the port's railway port
of Gioia Tauro, a step that will allow the exercise of traffic
port railway system thanks also to the sale of the management, to
care of RFI, of the railway junction that from San Ferdinando reaches
Rosarno.
- With regard to the relaunch that has materialised this year of the
calabrian port as part of the global network of services
containerised seafarers, with the reconquest of national primacy
in the transhipment ranking, the Port Authority has
specified that the recovery manifests itself with an increase of +25%
container traffic moveded in 2020 by the port of
Tauro joy compared to the previous year. To date, in fact, they are
3.15 million containers passed through the airport
since the beginning of this year.
- The Port Authority has listed some of the initiatives
implemented by the body to promote this recovery, starting from the
three-year programme of work on the clearing of underwater dunes
created by the propellers of ships entering the port channel, to
ensure the depth of the canal and allow docking
safely of the latest generation mega container containers,
at the opening of the airport at the entrance of the large ships of the
length of over 400 meters even at night so as to
increase the operation and productivity of the airport.
In addition, at the beginning of this year, three new cranes arrived in port
of quay, among the largest in the world, able to work
ships with a capacity of over 22,000 teu.
-
- The institution also pointed out that 2020 was a
positive also from the point of view of employment, thanks also to the
definition in agreement with the competent ministries of a solution
to increase the number of members of the
to the port work agency that also allowed the
workers made redundant by undertakings ex Art. 16 and 18 of the Act
84/94 - about 70 people at risk of going out permanently
from the labour market - to join the Gioia Tauro Port Agency.
