



December 16, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The port of Gioia Tauro is preparing to close 2020 with a +25% increase in container traffic

The first train arrived in port. Signed on contract that assigns the management of the railway station to MCT

2020 turned out to be a very important year for the port of Gioia Tauro, both because it marked the relaunch of the Calabrian airport on the world transport market energy-contaminated seafarers both because, just today, in port came the first train after the last convoy had arrived at the airport in 2015 passing through the old Binary.

"From today," stressed the Extraordinary Commissioner port authority of Gioia Tauro, Andrea Agostinelli - the port of Gioia Tauro is no longer just about Mr Transhipment. Sometimes the adjective "historical" is abused, but - he pointed out - I believe that in this case it indicates exactly the importance of this result, the result of to separate the operational areas of the terminal on which the will carry out the rail service from other extra areas ports on which the Calabria Region is preparing a transactive solution of satisfaction for regional interests, corap and this Port Authority.'

Agostinelli specified that the rail gateway, carried out and tested by the Port Authority in four years, is a strategic infrastructure, complementary to the transhipment, fully integrated into the trans-European axis of the Helsinki Corridor - Valletta, as a node of national importance and european crossroads of different transport sectors, and will have the task of intercepting part of the traffic between the Extreme East and Europe currently managed by the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.

The port authority recalled that the rail gateway territory between the municipalities of Gioia Tauro and San ferdinand and partly develops within the port, in the area concession to the terminal driver Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT) and in the interport area. Gateway occupies a surface equal to 325 thousand square meters. The overall length of the new 3,825 meters, of which 2,761 in the area of the terminals and 1,064 in the intermodal terminal.

Today's start-up of the railway business has been official also with the signing of the contract between the port and the MCT that will manage the port's railway port of Gioia Tauro, a step that will allow the exercise of traffic port railway system thanks also to the sale of the management, to care of RFI, of the railway junction that from San Ferdinando reaches Rosarno.

With regard to the relaunch that has materialised this year of the calabrian port as part of the global network of services containerised seafarers, with the reconquest of national primacy in the transhipment ranking, the Port Authority has specified that the recovery manifests itself with an increase of +25% container traffic moveded in 2020 by the port of Tauro joy compared to the previous year. To date, in fact, they are 3.15 million containers passed through the airport since the beginning of this year.

The Port Authority has listed some of the initiatives implemented by the body to promote this recovery, starting from the three-year programme of work on the clearing of underwater dunes created by the propellers of ships entering the port channel, to ensure the depth of the canal and allow docking safely of the latest generation mega container containers, at the opening of the airport at the entrance of the large ships of the length of over 400 meters even at night so as to increase the operation and productivity of the airport. In addition, at the beginning of this year, three new cranes arrived in port of quay, among the largest in the world, able to work ships with a capacity of over 22,000 teu.

The institution also pointed out that 2020 was a positive also from the point of view of employment, thanks also to the definition in agreement with the competent ministries of a solution to increase the number of members of the to the port work agency that also allowed the workers made redundant by undertakings ex Art. 16 and 18 of the Act 84/94 - about 70 people at risk of going out permanently from the labour market - to join the Gioia Tauro Port Agency.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec