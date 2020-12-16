Dimitris Fafalios has been confirmed as President of
Intercargo-
Vice-Presidents are Spyros Tarasis and Uttam Kumar Jaiswal
The Greek Dimitris Fafalios (Fafalios Shipping) was
unanimously confirmed president of the International
Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (Intercargo) from the Shareholders' Meeting
general of the association that also confirmed Spyros Tarasis
(Olympic Vision Maritime Co.) as Vice President, Post
which was also awarded to Uttam Kumar Jaiswal (Pacific
Basin Shipping (HK)). The two-year term of office of the President and the two
Vice-Presidents will start on 1 January.