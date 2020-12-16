ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 16, 2020

Dimitris Fafalios has been confirmed as President of Intercargo-

Vice-Presidents are Spyros Tarasis and Uttam Kumar Jaiswal

The Greek Dimitris Fafalios (Fafalios Shipping) was unanimously confirmed president of the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (Intercargo) from the Shareholders' Meeting general of the association that also confirmed Spyros Tarasis (Olympic Vision Maritime Co.) as Vice President, Post which was also awarded to Uttam Kumar Jaiswal (Pacific Basin Shipping (HK)). The two-year term of office of the President and the two Vice-Presidents will start on 1 January.



