December 16, 2020
- The Partnership Body of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Centre
Northern rejected the 2021 budget
- Di Majo: I hope that the resources of the Fund referred to in Article 199
of the Relaunch Decree can be assigned as soon as possible
to the institution
- The Authority's Sea Resource Partnership Body
Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Centre has
the institution's 2021 budget, which failed to comply with the
approval - specified the AdSP - for which they were
the arguments of the Board of Auditors
which, the institution pointed out, "while agreeing with the assessments
adsp to believe that the imbalance found is a
essentially due to the financial consequences related to the
covid-19 health emergency and the times needed to
the adoption of the refreshment measures by the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport (Article 199 of the Relaunch Decree),
however confirmed the refusal (given the size and potential
of the disputes in place) at the release of the
sums set aside for litigation, thanks to which it would have
budgetary balance has been achieved. As a result, the
The College considered that the conditions for proposing
to the Management Committee the approval of the forward-looking statements
2021 although the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
taking note of the institution's efforts with regard to the measures taken
to contain expenses and increase revenue, had invited him to
the College itself to consider the possibility of reviewing the
request for partial release of the litigation fund.'
- Thanking those who worked on the drafting of the
budget, the President of the AdSP, Francesco Maria di
Majo, who has now reached the last day of his term of office, has
clarified that he and the editors of the document were "aware
of the fact that this budget presented critical issues
related to the emergency situation that has affected more than
all the port of Civitavecchia especially for the total closure
cruise traffic and, in part, passenger traffic.
However, it is precisely the emergency situation, combined with the
that MIT did to create a fund to compensate for those
AdSPs such as Civitavecchia that have suffered the greatest reductions in
revenue -- he pointed out of Majo -- led us anyway to
propose some important actions on the budget, in particular a
partial release of the litigation fund (announced already in
november and illustrated and shared at the meeting of the
partnership body of 18 November last), a release that
to date, due to a prudential approach, this
administration had never accomplished. Indeed, in the course of the last
four years, the institution has progressively set aside almost everything
the administrative surplus (which reached the sum of about 52
million euros) precisely for the litigation fund (about 46 million euros
of euro). In this regard, moreover, the outcome of the recent judgment of the
court of Rome on the action brought by the company
Fincosit, which - recalled the President of the AdSP -
practically zeroed the claim for compensation of the latter
society, bodes well and opens up to more
optimistic for the future."
- "It is evident, however," he continued of Majo, "that
in the face of the alea of disputes that still weighs on the budget
of the institution for a large sum of approximately 300 million euros
(although the total amount has been reduced as a result of the
court's recent judgment), a release, albeit minimal,
of the litigation fund required a general sharing by the
body and members of the Committee in relation to the
extraordinaryness and drama, in all respects,
of the historical moment we are experiencing. I therefore hope - he
concluded by Majo - that the resources of the fund referred to in Article 199 of the
Relaunch Decree can be assigned as soon as possible to
this AdSP that most of all has suffered prejudices from the collapse
cruise industry and partly of passengers, so as to
to achieve the desired budgetary balance.'
