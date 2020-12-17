|
- Drivers' access to the port of
Livorno
- In the first nine months of 2020, the gates passed through
317,608 vehicles (-8.0%)
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern announced that in the first nine months of this year
the entrances of road hauliers to the port of Livorno are
decreased by -8.0% having passed through the Galvani, Valessini,
Zara and Darsena Toscana 317,608 vehicles compared to 345,361 in
same period of 2019. The institution specified that the average of more than
3,000 fewer entries per month was determined by the
pandemic in progress that has led to declining trades in many
sectors and of course it has also had repercussions on the category
of road hauliers.