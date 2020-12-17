ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 17, 2020

Drivers' access to the port of Livorno

In the first nine months of 2020, the gates passed through 317,608 vehicles (-8.0%)

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern announced that in the first nine months of this year the entrances of road hauliers to the port of Livorno are decreased by -8.0% having passed through the Galvani, Valessini, Zara and Darsena Toscana 317,608 vehicles compared to 345,361 in same period of 2019. The institution specified that the average of more than 3,000 fewer entries per month was determined by the pandemic in progress that has led to declining trades in many sectors and of course it has also had repercussions on the category of road hauliers.



