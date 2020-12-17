



December 17, 2020

Maersk to start logistics centre in Duisburg

Agreement with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk for logistics of the cold

The Danish shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, world leader in the container transport segment, will build and will run a new logistics and commercial center in Duisburg in collaboration with duisport, the company that operates the port of the German city and which in recent days has acquired 15% of the capital of Interporto di Trieste ( of the 14th December 2020). The centre will be located on an area of 100,000 square meters in the Logport VI area, industrial area and logistics on the Rhine River in the middle of the Ruhr area. The new logistics center could in the future be expanded on another 50,000 square meters.

In addition, Maersk has signed a three-year agreement for logistics of the cold chain with compatriot Novo Nordisk, which is active in the pharmaceutical sector. The agreement includes maritime transport services and inland logistics.









