December 17, 2020
- Maersk to start logistics centre in Duisburg
- Agreement with the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk for logistics
- The Danish shipowners' group A.P. Møller-Mærsk,
world leader in the container transport segment, will build
and will run a new logistics and commercial center in Duisburg
in collaboration with duisport, the company that operates the port
of the German city and which in recent days has
acquired 15% of the capital of Interporto di Trieste
December 2020). The centre will be located on an area of
100,000 square meters in the Logport VI area, industrial area and
logistics on the Rhine River in the middle of the Ruhr area. The new
logistics center could in the future be expanded on another 50,000
square meters.
- In addition, Maersk has signed a three-year agreement for
logistics of the cold chain with compatriot Novo Nordisk,
which is active in the pharmaceutical sector. The agreement includes
maritime transport services and inland logistics.
