December 17, 2020
- Only three out of 15 financial portfolios in the
shipping are in line with the IMO's climate targets
- First poseidon principles review published
- Poseidon's first budget was published
Principles, the principles defined by a group of banking institutions for
align their portfolios in the maritime transport sector with the
climate targets set by the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) on the basis of an agreement signed last year
June 2019). The first annual report shows that, out of 15
financial institutions that have joined the initiative, the portfolios
in the naval field of three of these are in line with the objectives of
decarbonization of the United Nations Agency for the Sector
while at present the other 12 portfolios are not
aligned with the IMO's initial greenhouse gas strategy based on
to which by 2050 international maritime transport will have to
reduce its total annual greenhouse gas emissions of
at least 50% compared to 2008 levels.
- The report points out that the IMO's fourth gas study
published last July, which reports the latest estimates on the
carbon emissions of the world fleet, highlights that the
emissions from international maritime transport have increased by
+1.7% from 921 million tonnes in 2008 to 937 million tonnes
tonnes in 2018. However, comparing emissions with the
volume of maritime transport carried out each year, the study
highlights that the carbon intensity of maritime transport
has seen an improvement both as a whole and in the
than most types of ships:
the average carbon intensity of maritime transport
international level, in fact, fell to 22% compared to 32% in 2019.
2008. This means that international shipping is
more than halfway through reaching
reduction target of 40% by 2030 compared to the
levels set by the IMO in 2008. However, the document points out
that the rate of reduction of the carbon intensity of the
shipping was not constant, but that more than half
decline was achieved between 2008 and 2012, while the
rate of reduction in carbon intensity showed a
slowdown from 2015.
- The first assessment of the Poseidon Principles shows that
the increase in the average size of ships has played a key role in
essential in reducing carbon intensity in
all types of ships compared to 2008 levels, including
if this trend was less pronounced than in
levels of 2012 with the exception of container ships and
gas ships that have seen an increase in the size of the
naval units.
- Currently the Poseidon Principles have been adopted by twenty
financial institutions that collectively support the sector
with funds of more than $150 billion, equal to
more than a third of the total financial portfolio of the
shipping industry.
