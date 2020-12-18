|
December 18, 2020
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti call on the government to
quick reaction to EU diktat on port taxes
- The trade unions denounce the Commission's wishes
european to want to distort the legal framework of ads
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti urge government to react
promptly to the Request of the European Commission to remove
exemption from corporation tax, which is currently
enjoy the Italian Port System Authorities
December 2020). "It is evident - they denounced the
trade unions - the European Commission's desire to
distort the legal framework of our regulatory authorities
Port System, directing it towards the business configuration
public or public economic body.' "The
Directorate-General for Competition - noted Filt Cgil,
Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - goes far beyond disputes about
exemption from the payment of state royalties by the
ads, now also challenging the anchorage fee and the
goods landed and embarked, calling them activities
Economic policies.'
- 'The Commission also highlighted the
trade unions - insinuates that our port market
competition with those of railway logistics or
airport and does so without taking into account that in Italy there is the
law 84/94 on ports to control and regulate the market. With
this decision, in a clumsy way, an attempt is being made to reset the
special port law and you risk sing to the
the entire existing regulatory and legislative structure,
annihilating decades of work and struggles to safeguard the
port workers and the regulation of a particular market
such as ports.'
- According to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, "it is
wrong to compare our system to that of other countries
union where ports are real businesses because they are
offer services. Even today it is evident the underestimation
with which our governments have faced such criticality since 2012
and, consequently, were not at all convincing on the
substantial differences between us and Europe.'
- "Now more than before -- concluded Filt Cgil, Fit
Cisl and Uiltrasporti - a meeting with
mit to understand what are the actions planned to defend the
ports and the public good. It's time to act and do it
quickly, not least because the EU's latest pronouncement
adoption from 2022, the deadline by which Italy will have to
adapt.'
