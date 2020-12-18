



December 18, 2020

Original news Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti call on the government to quick reaction to EU diktat on port taxes

The trade unions denounce the Commission's wishes european to want to distort the legal framework of ads

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti urge government to react promptly to the Request of the European Commission to remove exemption from corporation tax, which is currently enjoy the Italian Port System Authorities ( of the 4th December 2020). "It is evident - they denounced the trade unions - the European Commission's desire to distort the legal framework of our regulatory authorities Port System, directing it towards the business configuration public or public economic body.' "The Directorate-General for Competition - noted Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - goes far beyond disputes about exemption from the payment of state royalties by the ads, now also challenging the anchorage fee and the goods landed and embarked, calling them activities Economic policies.'

'The Commission also highlighted the trade unions - insinuates that our port market competition with those of railway logistics or airport and does so without taking into account that in Italy there is the law 84/94 on ports to control and regulate the market. With this decision, in a clumsy way, an attempt is being made to reset the special port law and you risk sing to the the entire existing regulatory and legislative structure, annihilating decades of work and struggles to safeguard the port workers and the regulation of a particular market such as ports.'

According to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, "it is wrong to compare our system to that of other countries union where ports are real businesses because they are offer services. Even today it is evident the underestimation with which our governments have faced such criticality since 2012 and, consequently, were not at all convincing on the substantial differences between us and Europe.'

"Now more than before -- concluded Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - a meeting with mit to understand what are the actions planned to defend the ports and the public good. It's time to act and do it quickly, not least because the EU's latest pronouncement adoption from 2022, the deadline by which Italy will have to adapt.'







