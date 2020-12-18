|
December 18, 2020
- Pino Musolino has assumed the Presidency of the
Of Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Center
-
- Handover with Francesco Maria di Majo
-
- Pino Musolino took over from Francesco Maria di Majo at the
Presidency of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority
Northern Centre, the body that administers the ports of
Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta. "I leave this body where
I spent four very challenging but fantastic years -- he
majo on the occasion of the symbolic passage of the
deliveries that took place yesterday at the end of a long chat -- with
the many professionals present in AdSP, we have worked
firm and traced a path that, I am sure, my successor Pino
Musolino, of whom I have a sincere esteem, will lead to
significant contribution to achieving the much-needed
desired goals that Civitavecchia and the entire Lazio network with
the ports of Fiumicino and Gaeta deserve to be obtained."
-
- The new President of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
North since March 2017 has held the role of President
before and in the last months as Commissioner of the
Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea. "Now the
contingent priority - said Musolino referring to the
recent rejection of the lazio institution's forecast balance sheet - it is
to overcome the administrative difficulty given by the vote
management committee to the budget and plan on the
short and medium term how to compensate for the negative and
crisis caused by the pandemic. It's a challenge
that starts uphill but i'm extremely proud and grateful to
opportunity and to be able to humbly put myself to the
service of the ports of Rome and Lazio.'
