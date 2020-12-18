



December 18, 2020

Handover with Francesco Maria di Majo

Pino Musolino took over from Francesco Maria di Majo at the Presidency of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority Northern Centre, the body that administers the ports of Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta. "I leave this body where I spent four very challenging but fantastic years -- he majo on the occasion of the symbolic passage of the deliveries that took place yesterday at the end of a long chat -- with the many professionals present in AdSP, we have worked firm and traced a path that, I am sure, my successor Pino Musolino, of whom I have a sincere esteem, will lead to significant contribution to achieving the much-needed desired goals that Civitavecchia and the entire Lazio network with the ports of Fiumicino and Gaeta deserve to be obtained."

The new President of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center North since March 2017 has held the role of President before and in the last months as Commissioner of the Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea. "Now the contingent priority - said Musolino referring to the recent rejection of the lazio institution's forecast balance sheet - it is to overcome the administrative difficulty given by the vote management committee to the budget and plan on the short and medium term how to compensate for the negative and crisis caused by the pandemic. It's a challenge that starts uphill but i'm extremely proud and grateful to opportunity and to be able to humbly put myself to the service of the ports of Rome and Lazio.'









