|
|
December 18, 2020
|
|
- Carnival Cruise Line has taken over the new ship from
Mardi Gras cruise
-
- The unit, of 180,000 tons gross tonnage, is
was built by Meyer Werft
-
- Today the American cruise company Carnival Cruise
Line took over the new ship Mardi Gras,which is
was built at the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku. The new
unit, which has a gross tonnage of 180 thousand tons and is
powered by liquefied natural gas, is expected to start
cruise activity next April in North America.
The ship is 340 meters long, 42 meters wide and can accommodate
more than 5,200 passengers and 2,000 crew members.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail