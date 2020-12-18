



December 18, 2020

Original news Carnival Cruise Line has taken over the new ship from Mardi Gras cruise

The unit, of 180,000 tons gross tonnage, is was built by Meyer Werft

Today the American cruise company Carnival Cruise Line took over the new ship Mardi Gras,which is was built at the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku. The new unit, which has a gross tonnage of 180 thousand tons and is powered by liquefied natural gas, is expected to start cruise activity next April in North America. The ship is 340 meters long, 42 meters wide and can accommodate more than 5,200 passengers and 2,000 crew members.









