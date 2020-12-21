|
- Federagenti complains that the maritime agencies in the sector
passengers are on the brink
-
- The federation calls for "targeted intervention of refreshments
that makes possible the survival of this heritage of
undertakings'
-
- With the -90% drop in passenger traffic in ports
this year due to the health emergency, the
maritime agencies mainly active in the segment of
cruises, ferries and large yachts are now on the brink of
Chasm. This is underlined by Federagenti, the federation of
italian maritime companies, pointing out that this year these companies have
faced with a decrease of more than 90% of their
turnover, with the blocking of redundancies, with the failure to
inclusion of their Ateco Code in the list of eligible persons
refreshments and with a two- or three-year perspective in which
will have to fight a real battle to recover
the lost positions.
-
- "With the sole application of the cassa integrazione -
federagenti points out - the survival of many companies is
serious risk and the majority of the employees of these agencies
will remain outside the production cycle with a
resulting loss of know-how and erosion in the heritage of
relationships that has always been the strong element for
companies in the sector. A domino effect was then triggered with
heavy impact on that territorial marketing activity
that maritime and incoming agencies have always
cruise or boating work for the entire sector
Italian tourism.'
-
- "Hence the need - federagenti urges - for a
targeted intervention of refreshments that makes it possible to survive
this heritage of companies and support that allows precisely to
these agencies to return to perform that function of flying in the
tourism growth of the country."
-
- "It is clear - concludes the federation of
italian maritime industries - the very serious socio-economic damage to the
country that could occur if something does not change at the
sooner: in addition to the devastation, perhaps irreversible, of
a number of small and medium-sized enterprises that boast a long
tradition and a solid role in the backbone of the industry
maritime-port-tourist tourism, a sharp increase in the
unemployment, which is already at dramatic levels, especially
in some of the most deprived areas of the country."
