



December 21, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Federagenti complains that the maritime agencies in the sector passengers are on the brink

The federation calls for "targeted intervention of refreshments that makes possible the survival of this heritage of undertakings'

With the -90% drop in passenger traffic in ports this year due to the health emergency, the maritime agencies mainly active in the segment of cruises, ferries and large yachts are now on the brink of Chasm. This is underlined by Federagenti, the federation of italian maritime companies, pointing out that this year these companies have faced with a decrease of more than 90% of their turnover, with the blocking of redundancies, with the failure to inclusion of their Ateco Code in the list of eligible persons refreshments and with a two- or three-year perspective in which will have to fight a real battle to recover the lost positions.

"With the sole application of the cassa integrazione - federagenti points out - the survival of many companies is serious risk and the majority of the employees of these agencies will remain outside the production cycle with a resulting loss of know-how and erosion in the heritage of relationships that has always been the strong element for companies in the sector. A domino effect was then triggered with heavy impact on that territorial marketing activity that maritime and incoming agencies have always cruise or boating work for the entire sector Italian tourism.'

"Hence the need - federagenti urges - for a targeted intervention of refreshments that makes it possible to survive this heritage of companies and support that allows precisely to these agencies to return to perform that function of flying in the tourism growth of the country."

"It is clear - concludes the federation of italian maritime industries - the very serious socio-economic damage to the country that could occur if something does not change at the sooner: in addition to the devastation, perhaps irreversible, of a number of small and medium-sized enterprises that boast a long tradition and a solid role in the backbone of the industry maritime-port-tourist tourism, a sharp increase in the unemployment, which is already at dramatic levels, especially in some of the most deprived areas of the country."







