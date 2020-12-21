|
December 21, 2020
- IACS adopts new governance model
- The aim is to adapt the organizational structure
the rapid evolution of the maritime industry
- The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS)
announced the adoption of a new governance model to make
the rapid evolution of the maritime industry, which allows
to quickly identify evolving problems and to provide
appropriate answers. The planned measures include the passage of
to a Chairman of the Governing Council who will have a mandate
renewable biennial and the election of a President of the General
Policy Group (GPG) with a three-year mandate that will be part of the
secretariat of the IACS in London, as well as the transition to the vote
by a simple majority for most decisions and the
strengthening of the President's office in order to facilitate a
faster a decision-making process, office that will be
composed of the President, three members of the Board, the Secretary
general secretary and the GPG president and will act in an advisory capacity
against the Governing Council of the Association of
classification societies.
- "This significant organizational restructuring-
explained the President of the IACS Council, Koichi Fujiwara - it is
the result of a sustained and collective effort on the part of the
associated with the IACS who are determined that IACS continues to
work successfully with his partners on his mission
main one which is to make maritime transport more
safe and clean."
- "This comprehensive package of measures- added the
Secretary-General of the IACS, Robert Ashdown - marks a step
important in the IACS's ongoing commitment to supporting the
maritime sector through a timely contribution, technically
valid and apolitical way for which he is renowned and to do so in the most
responsive and timely."
