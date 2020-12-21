



December 21, 2020

The aim is to adapt the organizational structure the rapid evolution of the maritime industry

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) announced the adoption of a new governance model to make the rapid evolution of the maritime industry, which allows to quickly identify evolving problems and to provide appropriate answers. The planned measures include the passage of to a Chairman of the Governing Council who will have a mandate renewable biennial and the election of a President of the General Policy Group (GPG) with a three-year mandate that will be part of the secretariat of the IACS in London, as well as the transition to the vote by a simple majority for most decisions and the strengthening of the President's office in order to facilitate a faster a decision-making process, office that will be composed of the President, three members of the Board, the Secretary general secretary and the GPG president and will act in an advisory capacity against the Governing Council of the Association of classification societies.

"This significant organizational restructuring- explained the President of the IACS Council, Koichi Fujiwara - it is the result of a sustained and collective effort on the part of the associated with the IACS who are determined that IACS continues to work successfully with his partners on his mission main one which is to make maritime transport more safe and clean."

"This comprehensive package of measures- added the Secretary-General of the IACS, Robert Ashdown - marks a step important in the IACS's ongoing commitment to supporting the maritime sector through a timely contribution, technically valid and apolitical way for which he is renowned and to do so in the most responsive and timely."







