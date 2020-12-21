|
|
|
|
December 21, 2020
|
|
- The IMO criticises charterers who exacerbate the problem of
change of ship crews
-
- Lim urges them to refrain from requesting to include
clauses of "no change of crew" in contracts
-
- Like other maritime organisations, the
Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO),
Kitack Lim, complained that in the rental contracts used
in maritime transport include clauses of "no
change of crew", a condition placed by the
renters - lim pointed out - which aggravates the current serious
problem of changing ship crews which is
hampered by measures to limit the mobility taken by
governments to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
-
- Recalling that such clauses are required by some
renters and require that no
crew change while the renter's cargo is at
board of the ship, thus not allowing the ship to head
to ports where the crew change could take place, in
a declaration sent in recent days to the Member States
imo, other UN agencies and governmental organisations
and non-governmental, Lim called on all charterers to abstain
from requiring these clauses to be included in the
and also urged shipowners and operators to
reject them if requested.
-
- 'These clauses, as the Secretary-General pointed out,
of the IMO - exacerbate mental and physical fatigue among
exhausted seafarers, undermine compliance with the provisions of the
Maritime Labour Convention of 2006 and further threaten
the safety of navigation.' Lim also pointed out that
clauses are available, and should be used,
alternative contracts that allow you to change the crew
during the pandemic.
-
- Stressing that the serious crisis of crew change is
now in its tenth month, with hundreds of thousands of seafarers
who are forced to remain on board ships well beyond the
expiry of their contracts, Lim reiterated that "this
situation continues to represent a humanitarian crisis that
threat not only to the health and well-being of seafarers, but also to
the safety of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of supply
global chain.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail