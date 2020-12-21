



December 21, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The IMO criticises charterers who exacerbate the problem of change of ship crews

Lim urges them to refrain from requesting to include clauses of "no change of crew" in contracts

Like other maritime organisations, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Kitack Lim, complained that in the rental contracts used in maritime transport include clauses of "no change of crew", a condition placed by the renters - lim pointed out - which aggravates the current serious problem of changing ship crews which is hampered by measures to limit the mobility taken by governments to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Recalling that such clauses are required by some renters and require that no crew change while the renter's cargo is at board of the ship, thus not allowing the ship to head to ports where the crew change could take place, in a declaration sent in recent days to the Member States imo, other UN agencies and governmental organisations and non-governmental, Lim called on all charterers to abstain from requiring these clauses to be included in the and also urged shipowners and operators to reject them if requested.

'These clauses, as the Secretary-General pointed out, of the IMO - exacerbate mental and physical fatigue among exhausted seafarers, undermine compliance with the provisions of the Maritime Labour Convention of 2006 and further threaten the safety of navigation.' Lim also pointed out that clauses are available, and should be used, alternative contracts that allow you to change the crew during the pandemic.

Stressing that the serious crisis of crew change is now in its tenth month, with hundreds of thousands of seafarers who are forced to remain on board ships well beyond the expiry of their contracts, Lim reiterated that "this situation continues to represent a humanitarian crisis that threat not only to the health and well-being of seafarers, but also to the safety of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of supply global chain.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail