



December 22, 2020

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Bremen fell by -18.9%

1.1 million containers moved (-11.0%)

After the fall of -9.5% recorded in the second quarter of this year, in the quarterly period following the decrease in the volume of freight traffic moved from the port of Bremen-Bremerhaven marked an accentuation as it passed through the German airport almost 14.1 million tons of loads, -18.9% less than in the July-September period of 2019, of which 6.7 million tons of goods on landing (-23.6%) and 7.4 million tonnes on boarding (-13.9%).

Overall, the traffic of miscellaneous goods is amounted to almost 12.0 million tonnes (-19.6%), of which 11.4 million tonnes million tonnes of containerised goods (-11.0%) Made with a container handling of 1.1 million teu (-11,0%) and 530,000 tons of conventional goods (-74.0%). The car traffic amounted to 484,000 vehicles (-7.4%). In flexion also the bulk trades, with the liquid loads that totalled 517,000 tons (-10.1%) and solid ones 1.6 million tonnes (-15.2%).

In the first nine months of 2020, the German port moved a total of 48.6 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -9.0% over the same period last year, of which 24.5 million inbound at the airport (-9.7% and 24.1 million outbound (-8,4%). If in the period January-September of this year the volumes of traffic to and from Europe and the United States have fallen -8.0% and -26.4% respectively, traffic with China is on the other hand, the result was up by +10.7%. The total traffic of the miscellaneous goods stood at 42.5 million tonnes (-7.8%), including 37.8 million tonnes of goods in containers (-4,7%) totaled with a handling of containers equal to less than 3.5 million teu (-6.9%) and 4.7 million tonnes of conventional goods (-26.7%). The handling of cars is less than 1.2 million vehicles (-26.9%). Traffic of liquid bulk showed a slight increase of +1.2% rising to 1.6 million tonnes, while dry bulk is down by -21.8% to 4.5 million tonnes.

In the first nine months of this year, the cruise country in the German port you are almost completely stop due to the pandemic and stopovers have been recorded only six cruise ships compared to 115 in the first nine months of 2019, for totals of less than 3,000 passengers and 247,000 passengers.











