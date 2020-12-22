|
December 22, 2020
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of
Bremen fell by -18.9%

- 1.1 million containers moved (-11.0%)

After the fall of -9.5% recorded in the second quarter of
this year, in the quarterly period following the decrease in the
volume of freight traffic moved from the port of
Bremen-Bremerhaven marked an accentuation as it passed
through the German airport almost 14.1 million tons of
loads, -18.9% less than in the July-September period of
2019, of which 6.7 million tons of goods on landing (-23.6%)
and 7.4 million tonnes on boarding (-13.9%).

Overall, the traffic of miscellaneous goods is
amounted to almost 12.0 million tonnes (-19.6%), of which 11.4 million tonnes
million tonnes of containerised goods (-11.0%) Made
with a container handling of 1.1 million teu
(-11,0%) and 530,000 tons of conventional goods (-74.0%). The
car traffic amounted to 484,000 vehicles (-7.4%). In
flexion also the bulk trades, with the liquid loads that
totalled 517,000 tons (-10.1%) and solid ones 1.6
million tonnes (-15.2%).

In the first nine months of 2020, the German port moved
a total of 48.6 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -9.0% over the same period last year, of which
24.5 million inbound at the airport (-9.7% and 24.1 million outbound
(-8,4%). If in the period January-September of this year the volumes of
traffic to and from Europe and the United States have fallen
-8.0% and -26.4% respectively, traffic with China is
on the other hand, the result was up by +10.7%. The total traffic of the
miscellaneous goods stood at 42.5 million tonnes
(-7.8%), including 37.8 million tonnes of goods in containers
(-4,7%) totaled with a handling of containers equal to
less than 3.5 million teu (-6.9%) and 4.7 million tonnes of
conventional goods (-26.7%). The handling of cars is
less than 1.2 million vehicles (-26.9%). Traffic
of liquid bulk showed a slight increase of +1.2%
rising to 1.6 million tonnes, while dry bulk is
down by -21.8% to 4.5 million tonnes.

In the first nine months of this year, the
cruise country in the German port you are almost completely
stop due to the pandemic and stopovers have been recorded
only six cruise ships compared to 115 in the first nine months of
2019, for totals of less than 3,000 passengers and
247,000 passengers.
