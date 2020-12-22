



December 22, 2020

Original news The trade unions are calling for a meeting with the Ministry and Moby to discuss tirrenia

Both referents - pointed out Filt, Fit and Uilt - must bear in mind the issue of safeguarding the levels of Employment

With regard to the uncertainty surrounding the future tirrenia, pending the next calls for tenders for the services territorial continuity with the Islands of Sardinia, Sicily and Tremiti, Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti asked an "urgent and specific meeting both with the Ministry of infrastructure and transport and with the referents moby group for a discussion on their respective programmes and their responsibilities.' The trade unions specified that "both referents must take good account of the the theme of safeguarding employment levels.'

"We need - explained Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti- to know and then deepen in detail the strategies of MIT, the group and consequently the industrial sector of CIN Tirrenia that will have to guarantee, despite the uncertainties about the new call for continuity maritime territory, all levels of employment, including those of workers awaiting stabilization. The presentation of the industrial plan is indispensable because, in addition to confirm the necessary and important investments, today more than never necessary, also for the protection of the environment, represents the tool to develop a shared path in order to be able to to reassure all workers and ensure that the same company can continue with its mission.

"In this scenario," they also noted, " trade unions - the path of progress towards the restructuring of the group's debt that would put overall employment in safety not only but the same creditors among whom the innumerable suppliers and therefore indirect workers.'

"We hope - concluded Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Transport - that the project's proposals be accepted and, therefore, move away from all those actions, aimed at financial speculation and to delay the solution useful to overcome the group's difficulties because they do not we will allow anyone to question, even if indirectly, the levels of employment that we will defend in all appropriate initiatives.'







