December 22, 2020
- The trade unions are calling for a meeting with the Ministry and Moby to
discuss tirrenia
- Both referents - pointed out Filt, Fit and Uilt -
must bear in mind the issue of safeguarding the levels of
Employment
- With regard to the uncertainty surrounding the future
tirrenia, pending the next calls for tenders for the services
territorial continuity with the Islands of Sardinia,
Sicily and Tremiti, Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti asked
an "urgent and specific meeting both with the Ministry of
infrastructure and transport and with the referents
moby group for a discussion on their respective
programmes and their responsibilities.' The trade unions
specified that "both referents must take good account of the
the theme of safeguarding employment levels.'
- "We need - explained Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and
Uiltrasporti- to know and then deepen in detail the
strategies of MIT, the group and consequently the
industrial sector of CIN Tirrenia that will have to guarantee, despite the
uncertainties about the new call for continuity
maritime territory, all levels of employment, including
those of workers awaiting stabilization. The presentation
of the industrial plan is indispensable because, in addition to
confirm the necessary and important investments, today more than
never necessary, also for the protection of the environment, represents the
tool to develop a shared path in order to be able to
to reassure all workers and ensure that the same company can
continue with its mission.
- "In this scenario," they also noted, "
trade unions - the path of
progress towards the restructuring of the group's debt that
would put overall employment in safety not only
but the same creditors among whom the
innumerable suppliers and therefore indirect workers.'
- "We hope - concluded Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and
Transport - that the project's proposals be accepted and,
therefore, move away from all those actions, aimed at
financial speculation and to delay the solution useful to
overcome the group's difficulties because they do not
we will allow anyone to question, even if
indirectly, the levels of employment that we will defend in all
appropriate initiatives.'
