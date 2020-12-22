|
|
|
|
December 22, 2020
|
|
- Fincantieri delivered the new cruise ship to Costa
Florence Coast
-
- It has a capacity of over 5,200 passengers and will start
to operate from 28 February in the western Mediterranean
-
- Today Costa Crociere has taken over the new Costa ship
Florence that was designed and built on the construction site
marghera shipyard of the Fincantieri group. The unity, of the
gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes and the capacity of more than
5,200 passengers, is part of an expansion plan that includes
a total of seven new ships in delivery for the Costa group within
2023, for a total investment of over six billion
euros, three of which have yet to be delivered.
-
- "Costa Firenze- recalled the CEO of
Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - is the third cruise ship that
we have been delivering since September and we are pleased that the name of this unit
recalls one of the most famous cities of art in Italy
and in the world. Delivery is an important fact because
is the tangible sign that the company is returning to normal
productive activity. I would also like to point out - he
bono - that the financial situation and
fincantieri's economy has not undergone significant changes
compared to what was reported in previous quarters. Society
demonstrated excellent resilience by avoiding the cancellation of
ordering and strengthening the relationship with customers in the sector
Cruise. We are a growing company, which has acquired a
international reputation and credibility that will facilitate its
such growth, and we can rely on an orderbook that we
ensures long-term visibility and opportunity
to increase productivity efficiency and marginality."
-
- The CEO of the Costa group and Carnival Asia and
General Manager of Costa Cruises, Michael Thamm, noted that
"The delivery of the new Costa Firenze is a
sign of hope for the entire cruise and tourist ecosystem,
and represents the most tangible testimony of the will
of our group to start again. Our wish, he added, is to
that people can soon return to travel and more and more
ships can resume sailing, contributing to the relaunch of the
tourism in Italy, Europe and the world."
-
- Costa Firenze's operational activity will begin
next year with two different week-long itineraries in the
Western Mediterranean. The first itinerary, available from
from February 28th, will include Italian destinations of
Genoa, La Spezia, from which excursions to
florence, and Naples, as well as Valencia, Barcelona and
Marseille. The second itinerary, available from May to October,
genoa, Civitavecchia, from which excursions will start
to visit Rome, Naples, Ibiza, Barcelona and Marseille. After
October 2021 the ship will move to Asia to reach the
its twin Costa Venezia,also built by
Fincantieri, in the Monfalcone plant, and entered into
service in March 2019.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail