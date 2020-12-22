



December 22, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Fincantieri delivered the new cruise ship to Costa Florence Coast

It has a capacity of over 5,200 passengers and will start to operate from 28 February in the western Mediterranean

Today Costa Crociere has taken over the new Costa ship Florence that was designed and built on the construction site marghera shipyard of the Fincantieri group. The unity, of the gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes and the capacity of more than 5,200 passengers, is part of an expansion plan that includes a total of seven new ships in delivery for the Costa group within 2023, for a total investment of over six billion euros, three of which have yet to be delivered.

"Costa Firenze- recalled the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - is the third cruise ship that we have been delivering since September and we are pleased that the name of this unit recalls one of the most famous cities of art in Italy and in the world. Delivery is an important fact because is the tangible sign that the company is returning to normal productive activity. I would also like to point out - he bono - that the financial situation and fincantieri's economy has not undergone significant changes compared to what was reported in previous quarters. Society demonstrated excellent resilience by avoiding the cancellation of ordering and strengthening the relationship with customers in the sector Cruise. We are a growing company, which has acquired a international reputation and credibility that will facilitate its such growth, and we can rely on an orderbook that we ensures long-term visibility and opportunity to increase productivity efficiency and marginality."

The CEO of the Costa group and Carnival Asia and General Manager of Costa Cruises, Michael Thamm, noted that "The delivery of the new Costa Firenze is a sign of hope for the entire cruise and tourist ecosystem, and represents the most tangible testimony of the will of our group to start again. Our wish, he added, is to that people can soon return to travel and more and more ships can resume sailing, contributing to the relaunch of the tourism in Italy, Europe and the world."

Costa Firenze's operational activity will begin next year with two different week-long itineraries in the Western Mediterranean. The first itinerary, available from from February 28th, will include Italian destinations of Genoa, La Spezia, from which excursions to florence, and Naples, as well as Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille. The second itinerary, available from May to October, genoa, Civitavecchia, from which excursions will start to visit Rome, Naples, Ibiza, Barcelona and Marseille. After October 2021 the ship will move to Asia to reach the its twin Costa Venezia,also built by Fincantieri, in the Monfalcone plant, and entered into service in March 2019.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail