



December 23, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Minister De Micheli appoints D'Agostino sole administrator of Autostrade Mediterranee Network

He is president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, decided to assign to Zeno D'Agostino, who already he holds the onerous position of President of the Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, another mandate: that of sole administrator of Rete Autostrade Mediterranee (RAM), the in-house company of the dicastery born with the aim of to implement the so-called National Highways Programme of the sea within the wider context of the Network Transport Trans-European (TEN-T), with specific reference to the motorways of the sea (MoS) transverse corridor.

D'Agostino takes over at the ram summit in Ennio Cascetta, which De Micheli thanked him for his great efforts.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec