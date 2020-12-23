|
December 23, 2020
- Minister De Micheli appoints D'Agostino sole administrator
of Autostrade Mediterranee Network
- He is president of the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
- The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De
Micheli, decided to assign to Zeno D'Agostino, who already
he holds the onerous position of President of the
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, another mandate:
that of sole administrator of Rete Autostrade Mediterranee
(RAM), the in-house company of the dicastery born with the aim of
to implement the so-called National Highways Programme of the
sea within the wider context of the Network
Transport Trans-European (TEN-T), with specific reference to the
motorways of the sea (MoS) transverse corridor.
- D'Agostino takes over at the ram summit in Ennio Cascetta, which De
Micheli thanked him for his great efforts.