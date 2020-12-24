|
- Adriatic Gate Container Terminal reaches 300,000 teu
eventful from the beginning of the year
Yesterday at the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), the container
terminal of the port of Rijeka which is managed by the
philippines ICTSI, the container number
300,000 since the beginning of the year, a share of traffic never reached in
priority from the Croatian terminal. The container has arrived in
port by rail and was loaded onto a ship
heading to the Far East.
- Last year container traffic in the port of Rijeka
amounted to 305,000 teu, of which 272,000 were moveded by AGCT.