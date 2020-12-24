



December 24, 2020

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal reaches 300,000 teu

Last year container traffic in the port of Rijeka was equal to 305,000 teu

Yesterday at the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), the container terminal of the port of Rijeka which is managed by the philippines ICTSI, the container number 300,000 since the beginning of the year, a share of traffic never reached in priority from the Croatian terminal. The container has arrived in port by rail and was loaded onto a ship heading to the Far East.

Last year container traffic in the port of Rijeka amounted to 305,000 teu, of which 272,000 were moveded by AGCT.









