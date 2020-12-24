



December 24, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DP World will participate in the realization of the new Senegalese port of Ndayane

An initial investment of over 840 million is planned Dollars

The Agence de Presse Sénégalaise has announced that on Tuesday the terminal group DP World signed with the Government of Senegal an agreement for the construction of the new multipurpose port in deep water of Ndayane, which will be the largest port stopover west Africa. The agreement, concluded after negotiations more than two years, provides that the concession contract will have duration of 50 years.

The investment for the realization of the first phase of the project will amount to over $840 million. Initially the port area will occupy 600 hectares. About 300 hectares will be occupied by a container terminal that will be operated by DP World, through the DP World Dakar branch, in joint venture with Port Autonome de Dakar. A second phase of the project foresees a further investment of 290 million Dollars.

In addition to the port infrastructure, a special economic zone with the aim of establishing a hub for logistics that can attract numerous investors and create thousands of the number of jobs.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail