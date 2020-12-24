|
|
|
|
December 24, 2020
|
|
- DP World will participate in the realization of the new
Senegalese port of Ndayane
-
- An initial investment of over 840 million is planned
Dollars
-
- The Agence de Presse Sénégalaise has
announced that on Tuesday the terminal group DP World
signed with the Government of Senegal an agreement for the
construction of the new multipurpose port in deep water of
Ndayane, which will be the largest port stopover
west Africa. The agreement, concluded after negotiations
more than two years, provides that the concession contract will have
duration of 50 years.
-
- The investment for the realization of the first phase of the
project will amount to over $840 million.
Initially the port area will occupy 600 hectares. About 300
hectares will be occupied by a container terminal that will be
operated by DP World, through the DP World Dakar branch, in
joint venture with Port Autonome de Dakar. A second phase of the
project foresees a further investment of 290 million
Dollars.
-
- In addition to the port infrastructure,
a special economic zone with the aim of establishing a hub for
logistics that can attract numerous investors and create thousands of
the number of jobs.
|
