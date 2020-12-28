|
December 28, 2020
- The port of Tanger Med is preparing to close 2020 with a
record traffic of 5.7 million containers (+18%)
- The total volume of goods expected is almost
80 million tonnes (+23%)
- Moroccan port of Tanger Med prepares to close 2020
with record containerized traffic of 5.7 million teu,
volume representing an increase of +18% compared to the total
moved in 2019 and - underlined the Port Authority
of the Moroccan airport - the largest traffic
containerized never moved by a Mediterranean port.
- Overall traffic is also growing strongly
goods with a total of almost 80 million tons of cargoes
expected for the whole of 2020, with an increase of +23% on the last
Year. On the other hand, the traffic of the only
rolling stock, with expected traffic for the whole of 2020 equal to almost
350,000 trucks.
