



December 28, 2020

Original news The port of Tanger Med is preparing to close 2020 with a record traffic of 5.7 million containers (+18%)

The total volume of goods expected is almost 80 million tonnes (+23%)

Moroccan port of Tanger Med prepares to close 2020 with record containerized traffic of 5.7 million teu, volume representing an increase of +18% compared to the total moved in 2019 and - underlined the Port Authority of the Moroccan airport - the largest traffic containerized never moved by a Mediterranean port.

Overall traffic is also growing strongly goods with a total of almost 80 million tons of cargoes expected for the whole of 2020, with an increase of +23% on the last Year. On the other hand, the traffic of the only rolling stock, with expected traffic for the whole of 2020 equal to almost 350,000 trucks.









