



December 28, 2020

Original news After the webinars organized by ICE Agency, Assoporti and Uir

Cycle of meetings between ports, interports and logistics system Italian with foreign operators

The cycle of organized webinars has ended, together with association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and the Union of Interporti Riuniti (UIR), within the framework of Invest in Italy, a project to facilitate the establishment and development of company projects foreign companies in Italy and promote investment opportunities in all sectors implemented by the ICE Agency through its Area for the Attraction of Foreign Investments (IEA).

The webinars were carried out as part of the agreement signed in July 2018 between the ICE Agency, Assoporti and UIR with the aim of establishing a relationship of collaboration to enhance the Country System and introduce you to the foreign investor as a strategic player for evolution, in the specific, the competitiveness of port and the distribution system based on the network of interports. Thanks to these digital events, despite the emergency health care still in progress, ports, interports and all the italian logistics system were able to meet and present their reality and their offer to many foreign operators in the Far East, Middle East and Northern Europe. The purpose is to keep the focus on the role carried out by port and interport infrastructure, which, during the health emergency, ensured the continuity of the logistics and distribution chain, as well as sustainable development with particular reference to the investments in new logistics infrastructure and innovation Technological.







