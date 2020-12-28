|
- After the webinars organized by ICE Agency, Assoporti and
Uir
-
- Cycle of meetings between ports, interports and logistics system
Italian with foreign operators
-
- The cycle of organized webinars has ended, together with
association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and the Union of
Interporti Riuniti (UIR), within the framework of Invest in Italy, a project
to facilitate the establishment and development of company projects
foreign companies in Italy and promote investment opportunities
in all sectors implemented by the ICE Agency through its
Area for the Attraction of Foreign Investments (IEA).
-
- The webinars were carried out as part of the
agreement signed in July 2018 between the ICE Agency,
Assoporti and UIR with the aim of establishing a relationship of
collaboration to enhance the Country System and introduce you to
the foreign investor as a strategic player for evolution, in the
specific, the competitiveness of port
and the distribution system based on the network of
interports. Thanks to these digital events, despite the emergency
health care still in progress, ports, interports and all the
italian logistics system were able to meet and
present their reality and their offer to many
foreign operators in the Far East, Middle East and Northern Europe. The
purpose is to keep the focus on the role
carried out by port and interport infrastructure,
which, during the health emergency, ensured the
continuity of the logistics and distribution chain, as well as
sustainable development with particular reference to the
investments in new logistics infrastructure and innovation
Technological.
