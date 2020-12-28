|
|
|
|
December 28, 2020
|
|
- Federica Archibugi is the new Chairman of the Group
Young people of Federagenti
-
- Young people - he stressed on the occasion of his appointment -
will need to quickly become an asset for businesses
-
-
Federica Archibugi is the new Chairman of the Group
Young people of Federagenti, the federation of maritime agents
Italian. "The post-pandemic - observed Archibugi in
occasion of his appointment -- will inevitably compress the
times of so-called entrepreneurial adolescence, calling the
generations of the many family businesses operating in the
sector to an immediate and much more effective commitment than
what happened in the past. Young people will have to, in other words,
quickly become an asset for companies in the sector, including and
especially in the context of the ongoing diversification of production.'
For these reasons, the new President of the Young People of Federagenti has,
in its summary programme, insisted in particular on two factors
qualification: on the one hand, training that transforms young people into
added value for maritime companies while also ensuring a
qualitative leap forward in the fields of digitalisation and
governance of companies, on the other hand a more
effective and concrete with the other "young people" of the cluster
maritime union, creating forms of integration and constant dialogue
first and first with the young shipowners.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail