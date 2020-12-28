ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 28, 2020

Federica Archibugi is the new Chairman of the Group Young people of Federagenti

Young people - he stressed on the occasion of his appointment - will need to quickly become an asset for businesses

Federica Archibugi is the new Chairman of the Group Young people of Federagenti, the federation of maritime agents Italian. "The post-pandemic - observed Archibugi in occasion of his appointment -- will inevitably compress the times of so-called entrepreneurial adolescence, calling the generations of the many family businesses operating in the sector to an immediate and much more effective commitment than what happened in the past. Young people will have to, in other words, quickly become an asset for companies in the sector, including and especially in the context of the ongoing diversification of production.' For these reasons, the new President of the Young People of Federagenti has, in its summary programme, insisted in particular on two factors qualification: on the one hand, training that transforms young people into added value for maritime companies while also ensuring a qualitative leap forward in the fields of digitalisation and governance of companies, on the other hand a more effective and concrete with the other "young people" of the cluster maritime union, creating forms of integration and constant dialogue first and first with the young shipowners.




