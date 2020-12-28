|
|
December 28, 2020
|
|
- Kalmar will provide four new reachstackers to
Logistics Platform of Trieste
-
- The vehicles will be taken over at the beginning of April
-
- Kalmar of the Finnish cargotec group received from
Trieste Logistics Platform (PLT) an order for the supply of
four new reachstackers that will be used in the new terminal
of the port of Trieste that will be operated by PLT, a company
of which the German HHLA has become a partner in recent days
(
of the 29th
September 2020). The four means of forecourt, of the capacity
lifting of 45 tons, will be taken over
early in the second quarter of next year.