



December 28, 2020

Original news Kalmar will provide four new reachstackers to Logistics Platform of Trieste

The vehicles will be taken over at the beginning of April

Kalmar of the Finnish cargotec group received from Trieste Logistics Platform (PLT) an order for the supply of four new reachstackers that will be used in the new terminal of the port of Trieste that will be operated by PLT, a company of which the German HHLA has become a partner in recent days ( of the 29th September 2020). The four means of forecourt, of the capacity lifting of 45 tons, will be taken over early in the second quarter of next year.









