December 28, 2020
- Petrobras will move its sales headquarters
European Union from London to Rotterdam
- Started a plan to rationalize the presence
international level of the Brazilian oil company
- Brazilian oil group Petrobras will transfer its
headquarters for the European market from London to Rotterdam
as part of its plan to rationalise the presence of
the company that also plans to centralise the
activities for the North American and Asian markets
houston and singapore respectively.
- The transfer of commercial activities from the
London-based Petrobras Europe Ltd. to Dutch petrobras global
BV trading will start during the first quarter of the
next year and will be completed by the second half
of the year.
- Of the 28 foreign offices that Petrobras had at the end of
2018, in addition to the London one, the ten
present in China, Japan, Iran, Libya, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay,
United States (New York), Tanzania and Turkey. The Brazilian group has
offices also in Bolivia as well as offices that it already has in
programme to close in Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.
