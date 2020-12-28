



December 28, 2020

Original news Petrobras will move its sales headquarters European Union from London to Rotterdam

Started a plan to rationalize the presence international level of the Brazilian oil company

Brazilian oil group Petrobras will transfer its headquarters for the European market from London to Rotterdam as part of its plan to rationalise the presence of the company that also plans to centralise the activities for the North American and Asian markets houston and singapore respectively.

The transfer of commercial activities from the London-based Petrobras Europe Ltd. to Dutch petrobras global BV trading will start during the first quarter of the next year and will be completed by the second half of the year.

Of the 28 foreign offices that Petrobras had at the end of 2018, in addition to the London one, the ten present in China, Japan, Iran, Libya, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, United States (New York), Tanzania and Turkey. The Brazilian group has offices also in Bolivia as well as offices that it already has in programme to close in Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.







