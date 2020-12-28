|
December 28, 2020
- DP World will operate the port's multipurpose terminal
Angolan of Luanda
- Planned investments of one billion dollars over 20 years
- The DP World Group in Dubai won the race for
the management of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Luanda which is
was launched at the end of last year
8th
October 2019), insolvency proceedings - recalled João
Fernandes, Chairman of the Evaluation Committee set up
as part of the race - in which Sifax also participated
Group, Multiparques/Terminal Link, ICTSI and SAS Shipping Agencies
Services/MPFLI Holdco.
- Fernandes announced that the Dubai group's proposal
involves an investment of over one billion dollars, of which 150
million at the signing of the concession contract that will have a
duration of 20 years. At full capacity, the new terminal will move a
container traffic of 700,000 teu per year.
