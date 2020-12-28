



December 28, 2020

Planned investments of one billion dollars over 20 years

The DP World Group in Dubai won the race for the management of the multipurpose terminal of the port of Luanda which is was launched at the end of last year ( of the8th October 2019), insolvency proceedings - recalled João Fernandes, Chairman of the Evaluation Committee set up as part of the race - in which Sifax also participated Group, Multiparques/Terminal Link, ICTSI and SAS Shipping Agencies Services/MPFLI Holdco.

Fernandes announced that the Dubai group's proposal involves an investment of over one billion dollars, of which 150 million at the signing of the concession contract that will have a duration of 20 years. At full capacity, the new terminal will move a container traffic of 700,000 teu per year.









