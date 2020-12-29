|
|
December 29, 2020
|
|
- This month Wan Hai bought container for a
capacity of almost 39,000 teu
-
- Total investment amounts to $184.4 million
-
- Later this month Wan Hai Lines, the third major
containerized shipping company in Taiwan, has invested
$184.4 million for the acquisition of six ships
medium-capacity accounting carriers. The company has
planned spending of $106.1 million to compare the three
container container adrian schulteanton schulte and astrid
Schulte,of a unit capacity of 7,241 teu, all
built in 2009. A further 59.1 million is earmarked for
the acquisition of two 6,350 teu container containers: Hyundai
New York, built in 2009, which will be bought for 32.5
million dollars, and the MOL Pace,built in 2006, which
will be acquired for $26.6 million. In addition, Wan Hai
planned an investment of over $18.2 million to
buy the Teal Hunter,with a capacity of 4,178 teu,
built in 2010.