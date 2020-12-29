



December 29, 2020

Total investment amounts to $184.4 million

Later this month Wan Hai Lines, the third major containerized shipping company in Taiwan, has invested $184.4 million for the acquisition of six ships medium-capacity accounting carriers. The company has planned spending of $106.1 million to compare the three container container adrian schulteanton schulte and astrid Schulte,of a unit capacity of 7,241 teu, all built in 2009. A further 59.1 million is earmarked for the acquisition of two 6,350 teu container containers: Hyundai New York, built in 2009, which will be bought for 32.5 million dollars, and the MOL Pace,built in 2006, which will be acquired for $26.6 million. In addition, Wan Hai planned an investment of over $18.2 million to buy the Teal Hunter,with a capacity of 4,178 teu, built in 2010.









